Solving the problem

Polymetal (LON: POLY) (OTCPK: POYYF) (OTCPK: AUCOY) has been hard hit by events in Russia and the Ukraine. Not as hard hit as Petropavlovsk (LON: POG) of course, which went bust (their bank was sanctioned, meaning they couldn't deliver gold production against the working capital loan, also, couldn't refinance the working capital loan as that would mean transacting with a sanctioned bank. No way out of that, they went bust).

The particular Polymetal problem is odd. They are taking a hit on operating costs as they can no longer use technologically advanced (for which read, American) contractors on their Russian mines and processing plants. There's significant rouble, inflation which is not being entirely offset by falls in the rouble exchange rate. Other than those two though operations aren't badly hit.

They're not particularly hit by problems with gold bullion exports from Russia as they tend to sell concentrates. So, really, there's some degradation of margins but nothing terrible.

What is hurting though is their business spread and capital structure. They're a Jersey (that's the Channel Island, not the US state) company. That means they're counted, by the Russian state as being in enemy territory. Or at least not friendly.

The capital structure

The problem really becomes that the three different stock market quotations, Moscow, London and Almaty are entirely fungible. They're the same class of stock, each should be deliverable against the other. The two American quotes, AUCOY (company sponsored) and POYYF (broker sponsored) are transferrable, with some restrictions, into that common stock.

The problem becomes that those three different markets have now become detached from each other. MOEX (i.e. Moscow) price is now 660 roubles, which is about £7. The London Quote, POLY, is £2.50 at the time of writing. Almaty follows London very closely.

Foreigners can't even sell in Moscow, let alone go short. So there's no real way of arbitraging across that. Rather worse, there's really no way of arbitraging across that. For part of the sanctions regime is that NDS, the Russian share registrar, no longer speaks to Euroclear, the European one. So it's really, really, not possible to buy in London (or exchange AUCOY, POYYF) and sell in Moscow. It's not just the law the paperwork cannot be done.

Well, that's disappointing but I'm sure we can all live with the idea of a trade that can't be done.

Except Polymetal the company has a problem here. They can't pay a dividend. One estimate (from the corporation, some time back) is that 14% of the equity is held in Russian hands, through MOEX. Not only won't they - rightly - but also it's difficult to see how they can pay a dividend if 14% of the equity simply cannot receive it as it's impossible to know who is holding the stock and thus should receive the dividend.

The reason for Polymetal's low current price

Now, it's entirely possible to think that Polymetal's share price has taken a shellacking because assets in Russia, military operations, who knows what Putin is going to confiscate next? My own view is that anything that has survived this far isn't going to get taken. Can't prove that but I did work within the Russian economy for most of the 1990s and that's just the way I read it.

It's also possible to think that the Kazakh assets alone (about 40% of the company) are worth the current valuation. So, anything that frees the Russian assets will be beneficial to the POLY price.

My view though - and this is what informs the rest of this - is that it's that inability to pay a dividend which is really responsible for the share price crash. Don't forget, POLY was up at £20 back three years, at £12 just before this unpleasantness started. It's that the company simply cannot pay out to shareholders which has caused the crash - that's my contention at least.

An objective valuation

Gold's not really my thing so I'm just going to pencil sketch here. But the dividend before was approaching $1.20 a share. Polymetal had a specific policy of paying out a significant portion of earnings as that dividend.

We can check on a rough idea of a valuation from the recent production report. "Polymetal reiterates its 2023 production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE, and also maintains the full-year cost guidance of US$ 950-1,000/GE oz for TCC and US$ 1,300-1,400/GE oz for AISC."

The current gold price is $1,850. So, we can do a very rough and ready and get to $1.4 billion in operating profit, $800 million of all in replacement cost profit. The current market capitalisation is £1.1 billion. Even with that $/£ difference that's still a gross undervaluation - if there were no other problems that is.

Yes, yes, of course there is debt to be repaid, there are further investments to make and so on. And yet selling a couple of $ billion's worth of gold a year at nice fat 40% operating profits, 20% all in, and the company's worth $1 billion? No, that doesn't seem right - if the problem can be solved.

The Polymetal solution

What Polymetal has decided upon is to redomicile the company to Kazakhstan. The primary quote will be in Almaty, the company under Kazakh law. The announcement triggered a 20% fall in POLY in London - which was followed a day later by a 10% rise. I think that rise is the correct reaction, not the fall.

For the re-domiciliation fixes what I see to be the problem. A Kazakh share can be traded across the border into Russia, those clearance systems do talk to each other. Therefore it will be possible to restart dividend payments. Which, as in the past, I expect to be substantial. Thus a significant rerating can be expected.

Yes, it's true, Kazakh shares won't be to everyone's taste. I expect there to be a substantial discount to the valuation that would prevail in London absent all of the current unpleasantness. But those problems do exist. And I expect the Kazakh discount to be lower than the current London one - or, to say the same thing, once settled in the new domicile I expect Polymetal to be worth substantially more than it currently is.

The logic is therefore buy Polymetal in London at the current price and wait some months for the redomicile and higher value.

POYYF and AUCOY

No one really knows what will happen here. AUCOY will go, that's definite, as Polymetal cannot find anyone to run a company sponsored ADR under the new arrangement. I think someone will be found but only after the move has settled down. POYYF is a broker sponsored stock and I'd expect someone to continue to offer that. But with what conditions I really don't know.

The London stock (or even the Kazakh for the adventurous) is real stock, directly in Polymetal. That will therefore definitively be exchanged for the new shares in the redomiciled company.

The downsides of this

The London shares will be suspended sometime soon/ We are not going to end up being able to arbitrage, in real time, between the old structure and quote and the new. We also don't know how long after the London suspension the Kazakh re-domiciliation and therefore quote will happen. So we've some indeterminate time over which risk has to be taken.

Of course, it's also possible that my analysis is just wrong. That it's not the dividend inability which is leading to the low Polymetal price.

My view

I think there will be a substantial revaluation of Polymetal once it is settled in the new domicile and with the new quote. The only way to take part in this is to buy in London (or possibly POYYF) and then sit and wait and find out. Given the indeterminate time this is not a position that can - or should be - financed. It's also not a widows and orphans trade. It is very much a speculation - the contention being that the absence of the dividend will be corrected and that this will boost the price.

The investor view

Thus I recommend Polymetal. Obviously in risk adjusted size, this isn't something to bet the house upon. Buy Polymetal, wait for the redomicile and my assumption is that a return to the dividend list will lead to a substantial revaluation.

Note there's not much about numbers here but that's because Polymetal's problem doesn't stem from the numbers - operating margins, here gold price and so on. It's the political implications of the capital structure that is the problem, that's what they're solving.

Note that I was right about the POYYF and AUCOY arbitrage. Also that Polymetal has - at times - been worth the medium term speculation I suggested. Third time lucky could mean that this doesn't work of course - or it could be that my analysis here is worthwhile.

