Stem: The Software Premium Is Gone

May 15, 2023 3:52 AM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)
Summary

  • Stem is down 47% year-to-date, far outpacing the broader decline of clean energy stocks.
  • The smart energy storage company saw the fiscal 2023 first quarter non-GAAP gross profit margin grow to 19%. However, net losses more than doubled.
  • Stock market investors are increasingly valuing Stem as a hardware company with its historically buoyant sales multiple likely firmly in the past.

Solar power farm in the evening.

Pavel Babic

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is down by 47% year-to-date, far outpacing the 3% decline of clean energy ETFs like iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN). The smart energy storage company has joined in with the broader market chaos

Stem Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Stem Form 10-Q

