Crescent Point Energy: Sneaking In The Back Door

Summary

  • Crescent Point Energy will acquire Spartan Delta acreage in the Kaybob Duvernay.
  • This management has turned an overleveraged company into a conservatively run juggernaut.
  • The acquisition builds on a multi-year strategy to establish a low-cost core position.
  • Most managements in the industry appear to expect commodity prices to at least hold where they are or improve throughout the year.
  • This management has several ways to win through superior operations as well as improving commodity prices.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) management took over this Canadian company (that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) when the company was way overleveraged. Management has since reshaped the company into an industry juggernaut to be reckoned

Crescent Point Energy Initial Purchase In Kaybob Duvernay

Crescent Point Energy Initial Purchase In Kaybob Duvernay (Crescent Point Energy Kaybob Duvernay Analyst Teach-In March 21, 2023)

Crescent Point Energy Rationale For Acquisition

Crescent Point Energy Rationale For Acquisition (Crescent Point Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Crescent Point Energy Management Results Improvements Post Acquisition

Crescent Point Energy Management Results Improvements Post Acquisition (Crescent Point Energy Corporate Presentation May 2023)

Crescent Point Energy Acquisition Of Spartan Delta Assets In The Kaybob Duvernay

Crescent Point Energy Acquisition Of Spartan Delta Assets In The Kaybob Duvernay (Crescent Point energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Crescent Point Energy Debt Summary And Future Guidanc

Crescent Point Energy Debt Summary And Future Guidance (Crescent Point Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

