IEUR: A Diversified European Equity Fund With A Strong Multi-Year Return Potential

Introduction

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in a broad range of European companies across the small-, mid- and large-cap segments. The expense ratio is 0.09%, and assets under management were $4.44 billion as of May 12, 2023. The 30-day median bid/ask spread is 0.02%. The invested assets cover 1,023 separate holdings as reported most recently by iShares themselves. The fund's benchmark is the MSCI Europe Investable Market Index.

IEUR is basically a "long-beta" fund in the sense that it is a broad-market ETF with significant diversification. Any "alpha" opportunity is therefore only relative to another broad benchmark such as the S&P 500, in which case the opportunity would be European stocks offering better value than U.S. stocks. On the other hand, simple diversification can add value to a portfolio and potentially reduce portfolio volatility. Having said that, I calculate IEUR's three-year beta as being 1.17x, with a three-year correlation of 0.89x. On the downside, IEUR's three-year beta is 1.11x, with a similar correlation. So, one could argue that IEUR is not necessarily a great diversifier for a U.S. investor.

Nevertheless, IEUR is invested across numerous developed markets across Europe. The chart below illustrates the top geographical exposures, which includes the United Kingdom (23%), France (18%), Switzerland (15%), and Germany (12%).

We have seen elevated inflation following significant fiscal and monetary stimulus that was provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent GDP contractions globally. Since the pandemic, the Russo-Ukrainian War has escalated, which has driven energy prices higher. While an outright post-pandemic recession has been avoided, at least by conventional definitions of recessions, we have seen inflation struggle to settle back to prior trend rates of closer to 2% in the developed West. IEUR has therefore, like U.S. stocks, struggled to perform well over the past couple of years. Europe has not been immune to inflationary pressures. IEUR's net fund flows are negative over a trailing year basis (see below) at circa -$468 million.

Return Profile

We can still attempt to gauge the value of the fund to see if investor sentiment is unduly negative, still. As the previous chart illustrates, net fund flows have turned upward more recently. It is also worth noting that IEUR has risen by almost 12% since the start of the year as compared to the S&P 500's almost 8%, thus some material out-performance has occurred. Gauging the value of IEUR can help us understand the fund's forward upside potential.

Using the fund's benchmark index's most recent factsheet as a proxy: IEUR's trailing and forward price/earnings ratios were circa 15.22x and 12.86x as of April 28, 2023, respectively, with a price/book ratio of 1.87x and an indicative trailing dividend yield of 3.13%. The data indicates a forward return on equity of 14.54% and a dividend distribution rate from earnings of about 48%. Holding most factors constant, and assuming a relatively steady return on equity whereas earnings growth averages at about 9.5% over three to five years (as compared to Morningstar's consensus of 10.49%), I generate the following return profile for IEUR.

The model accounts for all costs including the expense ratio and bid/ask spread on entry and exit. Assuming no IRR-enhancing buybacks and a constant earnings multiple, the IRR potential is right around 13% per annum over the next five years. I would say that the forward earnings multiple of 12.86x is quite low; even assuming zero real earnings growth to perpetuity (i.e., growth matching inflation) an equity risk premium of 5.5% would award a price/earnings multiple of 18.18x. Having said that, with beta of 1.17x, you could argue for a richer ERP of 6.44%, which would take the multiple lower to 15.53x. However, this would still be conservative, given the fund's portfolio could still be generating a return on equity of more than 12% per year.

Allowing for an earnings multiple expansion to 15x, my IRR estimate would rise to 15.84% per annum. In any event, whether we use my base case or second estimate, IEUR would appear to be objectively undervalued, especially for a fund that invests in mature developed markets with no concentration risk (the top 10 holdings are either about 3% or less each, and there are over 1,000 holdings total, with an expense ratio of less than 10 basis points).

I think the market is indeed unduly pessimistic. European stocks are undervalued. Further, IEUR has a broad remit, and therefore such under-valuation should augur well for global equities more broadly. Even on a volatility-adjusted basis, IEUR looks cheap, offering an above-average risk-adjusted return potential. I would therefore take a confident bullish stance on IEUR over a multi-year period.