Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IEUR: A Diversified European Equity Fund With A Strong Multi-Year Return Potential

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • IEUR is broadly diversified across European developed markets.
  • The fund is surprisingly inexpensive, even on a volatility-adjusted basis, based on consensus earnings growth forecasts and a maturing return on equity.
  • I am bullish on IEUR and think the undervaluation bodes well for global equities more broadly.

Europe India Middle East 3D Render Topographic Map Color

FrankRamspott

Introduction

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in a broad range of European companies across the small-, mid- and large-cap segments. The expense ratio is 0.09%, and assets under management were $4.44 billion as of May

IEUR Geographical Exposures

Data from iShares.com

IEUR ETF Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

IEUR ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.