Clover Health: Strategic Refocus After Learning From Previous Missteps

Bashar Issa
Summary

  • CLOV's revenue decline was expected as management embraced a strategic decision to axe unprofitable accounts.
  • Despite the revenue decline, CLOV saw margins in both Medicare Advantage and Accountable Care Organization segments increase.
  • The decision to offload unprofitable accounts will allow CLOV to focus on its core business and pursue a more measured but possibly more profitable growth.
  • Concerns over the scalability of Clover Assistant persist.

Medical center for patient care

Agustin Orduna/iStock via Getty Images

Author's Note: To fully grasp this article, consider reading previous analyses first. This piece expands on earlier discussions with new insights and developments.

Investment Thesis

In the frenzied landscape of healthcare insurance, Clover Health (

Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

