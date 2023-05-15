Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microchip Technology: A Strong Company Offering Exposure To A Growing Market

Summary

  • Microchip Technology has been able to grow revenues at a steady 21.1% YoY rate, proving they still can generate value when times are tough.
  • The management prioritizes giving back profits to shareholders, and I think this boosts the long-term prospects of an investment.
  • A strong balance sheet and a company with stable margins make me able to rate them a buy.

Inside Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

Interlude

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a prominent semiconductor company that specializes in creating and producing integrated circuits for microcontrollers, analog, mixed-signal, and Flash-IP. Additionally, the company offers a wide range of development tools that cater to embedded systems, including compilers, programmers, debuggers, and other software

The cash flow development the company has had over the years

Company Cash Flows (Earnings Presentation)

Some of the strategy the company has in terms of capital

Company Capital Strategy (Earnings Presentation)

Some of the margin projections the company has made

Company Projections (Earnings Presentation)

The stock price of MCHP compared to the S&P 500

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The Moose Investor focuses on covering companies primarily within the tech sector but also ventures into other industries occasionally. Analysis of companies and a convincing decision is what will be found here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

