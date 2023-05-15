maybefalse

Investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) have recently suffered from risk-off sentiments in Chinese stocks as investors tuned out of the boost from the company's restructuring move.

As such, geopolitical risks and regulatory concerns are back in focus as investors assess the selling pressure from foreign investors. Bloomberg reported recently that "overseas investors turned net sellers of mainland stocks in April after several months of net buying."

Compounded by relatively tepid macroeconomic reports on the Chinese economy in April, investors are right to question whether China's recovery remains on track.

Accordingly, China's inflation rates are worrying, with "consumer prices rising only 0.1% from a year earlier and producer prices experiencing a 3.6% decline."

Given Alibaba's significant exposure to the Chinese consumer, investors are likely concerned about higher execution risks underpinning the recovery thesis in BABA in the second half.

Moreover, risks underpinning a sustained recovery in consumer spending have also risen. The employment conditions in China remain weak, while the property market upturn from its doldrums seems to be fizzling out.

"High-frequency indicators indicate a loss of momentum in home purchases," suggesting the initial pent-up demand from China's post-COVID reopening has not seen a sustainable follow-through.

China's homebuilding demand has also dropped off, impacting the commodities market, as seen in the recent upheavals in copper prices (HG1:COM). As a result, copper futures are back to their lows in January 2023, as the initial uplift from the optimism about the recovery in China's economy has dissipated.

Coupled with the fall in mortgage lending, as consumers pull back from their purchases, China's GDP growth outlook for CY2023 could be at risk, despite previous upgrades from economists.

If that isn't enough, geopolitical risks have risen significantly as China clamped down on consultancies providing services to foreign investors. China regulators have expanded the scope of its "anti-espionage campaign," targeting consulting firms.

Accordingly, Capvision's offices were raided, and its employees were interrogated as China investigated sources of foreign intelligence gathering emanating from Capvision.

Moreover, Capvision has significant reach in China, "including 80% of the world's top 20 consulting firms and 90% of top-20 China-focused global private equity and hedge funds."

As such, the recent crackdown likely spooked investors worried about whether China stocks like BABA are "uninvestable" again following last year's rout.

With that in mind, Alibaba's recovery momentum in its operating performance likely faces increasing execution risks. Wall Street analysts estimates suggest a second-half inflection, with revenue growth exceeding 8% in the December quarter (compared to 2.6% for the March quarter).

As such, investors are urged to carefully parse Alibaba's upcoming earnings commentary as the company prepares to report its FQ4 and FY23 earnings release on May 18.

Investors should focus on management's assessment of the momentum of China's economic recovery and the impact on consumer spending. While I expect Alibaba to be optimistic about the potential spinoffs of its respective business units, it's essential to know that the company is still in the "early stages of consideration." Buying the hype from Alibaba unlocking value in its businesses could be ill-timed, as sellers drew in buyers astutely.

Despite that, I assessed that BABA had dropped back into highly attractive zones following the recent selloff, helping to improve the risk/reward profile for patient investors.

BABA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, BABA is close to re-testing its March lows, which saw dip buyers return to stanch a further slide.

I also gleaned constructive buying momentum over the past two weeks as the selling pressure subsided.

I expect buyers to continue underpinning the recent consolidation, corroborating the dip buying support seen in March.

Notably, if BABA buyers can defend the current levels, it will mark a favorable "higher-low" price structure against its October 2022 lows, suggesting a sustainable recovery moving ahead.

Hence, I believe that investors who didn't chase BABA's previous surge have been afforded another fantastic opportunity to capitalize on the market's recent pessimism to take more exposure.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

