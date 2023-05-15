Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pioneer Natural Resources: Closer Look At Financial Health Amid Market Price Fluctuations

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Assuming an $80 WTI oil price, Pioneer plans to allocate 75% of free cash flow to dividends and buybacks while using the remaining 25% for balance sheet and debt reduction.
  • PXD’s crude oil land total production in the following quarters can be higher than in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The company’s increasing crude oil and natural gas production is in line with the increasing production levels in the United States.
  • However, the company’s average realized prices in the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be lower than in 1Q 2023.
Night Time Offshore Oil Rig Drilling and Fracking Operation, Brightly Lit, on Calm Seas

grandriver

Introduction

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. Their focus is on developing and producing oil, gas, and NLG while maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning shareholder value. In 2022, they

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.33K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I recommend a hold rating for PXD as its current market price is fair. Investors may want to consider adding this stock to their portfolio when its market price experiences a slight dip.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.