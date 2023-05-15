Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Diamond Offshore: Inexpensive, But Earnings Inflection Still Several Quarters In The Future

Summary

  • Diamond Offshore reports better-than-expected first quarter 2023 results but according to statements made by management on the conference call, the outperformance was largely a result of timing issues.
  • Management reaffirmed full-year top- and bottom-line expectations with profitability expected to pick up substantially in the second half of the year.
  • The contractual requirement to install a managed pressure drilling system on the drillship Ocean Blackhawk will result in an additional $25 million hit to free cash flow this year.
  • With some of the company's highest-specification rigs still working on legacy contracts at painfully low rates, ongoing weakness in the North Sea market, and three units remaining cold-stacked, investors will have to look forward to 2024 as a likely inflection point.
  • Shares remain inexpensive relative to a number of peers based on 2024 EV/EBITDA estimates. Investors should use any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions.

Die halbtauchfähige Bohranlage Ocean Valiant.

arild lilleboe/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have previously covered Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Diamond Offshore Drilling ("Diamond Offshore")

Q1 Results

Company Presentation

2023 Guidance

Company Presentation

Fleet Status

Fleet Status Report

Backlog

Company Presentation

Debt and Liquidity

Company SEC-Filings

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

