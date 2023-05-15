Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NANR: Downgrade To Hold On Recession Fears

Summary

  • NANR holds North American resource equities.
  • Resource equities boomed in 2021/2022 on the back of supply/demand fundamentals.
  • However, as the economy is set to fall into recession, I believe it is time to exit the long resources trade.

Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish article on the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR), arguing that investors should own the NANR ETF to take advantage of strong demand for commodities in a

NANR is starting to break down

Figure 1 - NANR is starting to break down (Seeking Alpha)

NANR has boom/bust returns profile

Figure 2 - NANR has boom/bust returns profile (morningstar.com)

WTI crude rallied from $7 to $130

Figure 3 - WTI crude rallied from $7 to $130 (Stockcharts.com)

XOM production was flat from 2020 to 2022

Figure 4 - XOM production was flat from 2020 to 2022 (XOM annual report)

XOM revenues and earnings soared on higher commodity prices

Figure 5 - XOM revenues and earnings soared on higher commodity prices (XOM annual report)

Wheat is another commodity that has plunged in price

Figure 6 - Wheat is another commodity that has plunged in price (tradingeconomics.com)

ISM Manufacturing PMI in contraction territory

Figure 7 - ISM Manufacturing PMI in contraction territory (ismworld.org)

A recession appears to be the base case

Figure 8 - A recession appears to be the base case (Conference Board)

Crude oil prices plunge during recessions

Figure 9 - Crude oil prices plunge during recessions (St. Louis Fed)

Copper prices follow similar patterns

Figure 10 - Copper prices also follow similar patterns (St. Louis Fed)

Energy and materials have been some of the weakest sectors in recent months

Figure 11 - Energy and materials have been some of the weakest sectors in recent months (sectorspdrs.com)

NANR at make or break technical levels

Figure 12 - NANR at make or break technical levels (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

