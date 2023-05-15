Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Buffett Never Bought Bitcoin: Fundamental Value For Cryptocurrency

May 15, 2023 5:01 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USD
Summary

  • BTC and ETH can be valued fundamentally using core supply and demand metrics, much like currencies.
  • By considering the amount of transaction volume per unit of cryptocurrency, we can establish grounded fundamental metrics as well as a relative valuation for these two instruments.
  • Calculating this shows that BTC is significantly more valuable on a 30 days trailing basis.
  • Looking further, however, we see that this is mainly because BTC network utilization is experiencing variance far beyond historical norms.
  • This leads to an inconclusive pattern while usage trends normalize and ultimately a hold rating for the instrument.

Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

Overview

Legendary value investor Warren Buffett has been outspoken regarding his distaste for Bitcoin. Telling investors nearly a decade ago that he doesn’t believe it to be a ‘store of value’ or a ‘reliable means of exchange’, he has made clear that

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
881 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

