Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.28K Followers

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCPK:MPVDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Thomas - Chief Financial Officer

Reid Mackie - Vice President and Head, Sales and Marketing

Matt Macphail - Chief Technical Officer

April Hayward - Chief Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Zimnisky - PZDA

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mountain Province Diamonds First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Wall, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Wall

Thank you and good day to everyone who has dialed in to listen to our Q1 2023 results call. My name is Mark Wall. I’m the President and CEO of the company. Also present on this call is Steven Thomas, our CFO; Reid Mackie, our Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing; Matt Macphail, our Chief Technical Officer; Dr. April Hayward, our Chief Sustainability Officer; and Dr. Tom McCandless, our Vice President and Head of Exploration. The team will be available for any questions that you may have at the end of this call.

Firstly, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary and forward-looking statement. This presentation will be posted on our website for anyone who needs additional time to review this statement. Mountain Province is a Canadian diamond producer mining Canadian diamonds to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility, and that is something that we continue to be proud of. We own 49% of the Gahcho Kué mine in the Northwest territories with De Beers owning the remaining 51%. We operate with a joint venture agreement with a four-person management committee, two from De Beers and two for Mountain

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.