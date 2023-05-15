JHVEPhoto

The state of retail is in focus this week, and Target (NYSE:TGT) is on deck for earnings.

At the end of 2022, TGT reported quarterly comparable sales growth of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. This compared favorably to consensus estimates for a 1.7% decline. It was weak, however, compared to retail-peer Walmart (WMT), who reported 8.3% growth in the same reportable metric.

On the release, TGT noted strength in frequency but differing spending patterns among their product offerings. Sales were strong in their food, beauty, and essential offers but softer in other areas. Shares, nevertheless, trended about 1% higher following the release, as investors looked favorably to the beat.

Shares, however, are down significantly over the past year. Down nearly 30%, its performance greatly lags other retailers. One notable disparity is with their off-price counterpart, The TJX Companies (TJX), who is up over 40% during this time frame.

Shares have recovered somewhat on a YTD basis and are currently outperforming. But they still have a way to go to recover all their losses.

Heading into earnings, expectations are low. This sets up shares nicely for a rebound following any notable beat. A more favorable comparable environment relating to inventory and freight are also likely to be tailwinds on margin growth, though this could be offset by their continued investments in their team and continued softness in certain discretionary product offerings. I also continue to view off-price retail as a better bet during the current economic cycle. As such, I am maintaining neutrality on TGT ahead of their earnings release.

What Are The Current Macro Trends?

The most recently available retail sales report for March spending showed that consumers continued to cut back for the second straight month. In addition, the pullback was evident in most categories, with overall purchases at stores, restaurants, and online down a seasonally adjusted 1% from the prior month.

One potential factor driving the lower sales was lower tax refunds, which were about 10.5% lower through the first quarter of the year than they were over the same period in 2022, according to the IRS. In addition, some states also phased out extra pandemic-era subsidies during the quarter that had been provided for low-income households.

The lower retail sales also came at the same time that borrowing rates continued rising unabated, due primarily to the Federal Reserve's rate actions.

One offsetting metric is hiring data, which continues to be an economic strongpoint. In April, for example, employers added 253K jobs, the best gains since January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, which was the lowest rate since 1969.

The strong hiring data also drove wages 4.4% higher in April. The wage growth also came at the same time that the broader inflationary outlook continues to pull back from peak levels in prior periods. While real wage growth is still struggling to pick up, its outlook is better now than it was previously.

Despite the strong hiring data, retail could continue to experience headwinds in the periods ahead. Capital One Financial (COF), for example, recently noted that spend per active account is essentially flat from the prior year. In addition, American Express (AXP) recently released results and implied in their conference call that consumers continue to prioritize travel and entertainment over other discretionary spending categories.

These indicators also coincide with a significant decline in a preliminary reading on consumer sentiment. This is perhaps related to a series of pessimistic developments over the past month, which include the failing of another bank, First Republic, as well as continued weakness in other regionals. Uncertainty on the debt ceiling could also be weighing on sentiment.

What Does Target's Management Expect In 2023?

On their last conference call, management noted the different business trends likely to play out through 2023. As it relates to consumer behavior, it was noted that much already looks like it did prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers largely reembracing in-store store shopping.

Certain aspects, however, appear more permanent, such as the rise of more remote working arrangements. With more people spending more time in their homes, management does expect significant shifts in long-term buying patterns, with the most notable impact in their food business.

In 2022, the changing behaviors did, arguably, catch TGT off guard, as evidenced by their significant slowdown in inventory turns, which consequently resulted in the company being a net user of cash for the first time in a recent history.

In the current year, management does expect the environment to become more favorable, specifically in their overall profit figures. Operational metrics, such as working capital are also expected to be improved in 2023.

Total capital expenditures are expected to be between +$4.0B and +$5.0B, a lower range than in 2022, though still strong relative to historical averages. Also worth noting is that management expects to continue holding off on repurchasing activity until their expectations, particularly around working capital, continue to play out.

On a full-year basis, management guided for a wide range in comparable sales, from a low single-digit decline to a low single-digit increase. The wider range is due to the high degree of uncertainty in the strength of the economy and the consumer, which warrants more cautious expectations in sales planning.

While improved working capital and a better freight environment are expected to provide tailwinds to their gross margin line, inventory shrink, softer sales in their high-margin discretionary category, and increased promotional intensity are all expected to serve as notable headwinds. As such, management also guided for a wide range in expectations.

Despite the wider range, operating income is still expected to grow by more than +$1.0B in 2023 at the low end of their range. Ultimately, this translates to full year GAAP and an adjusted EPS of $8.25/share at the midpoint.

What Are TGT's Expectations For The First Quarter?

Similar to their full-year guidance, management is expecting a wide range for first quarter comparable sales growth, with frequency strength one expected tailwind and softness in discretionary categories one offset.

More to the bottom line, Q1 operating income is expected to fall in the range of 4% to 5%, which would be up quarter-over-quarter but down from 5.3% in the same period last year. Driving the lower expected growth is an expected uptick in SG&A expenses, which is expected to be up nearly 100bps from last year, due to continued investments in their team and guest experience, without a corresponding benefit of higher sales.

Overall, first quarter GAAP and adjusted EPS is expected to land at a midpoint of $1.70/share. This would be based on a wide range of $1.50/share at the low end to $1.90/share at the high.

Why TGT Stock Is A Hold Ahead Of Earnings

Expectations are low for TGT. Heading into their earnings, management had provided a wide range in guidance. But based on where shares are trading, it appears the market is pricing in a miss followed by weak forward guidance.

The pessimistic view on the stock could lift shares notably higher in the event of any surprise. One factor that could hold them back, however, is the recent bankruptcy filing of Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ). As with any liquidation filing, it's possible TGT could have lost share to consumers seeking out discounts from a once-beloved retailer that will soon be gone.

In addition, I continue to view off-price retailers, such as TJX as better bets in the current market environment. While the inflationary outlook is more promising now than it was then, even though wage growth continues unabated, the economic outlook is still highly uncertain, as evidenced by continued bank failings and declining sentiment. Unsettled debt ceiling negotiations in advance of the deadline doesn't help sentiment, either.

Given the environment, I believe consumers will continue to err on the side of caution as it pertains to retail. But sustained demand for travel and entertainment will likely continue to offset this caution.

And to fund this demand, consumers are likely to remain in preference for lower cost alternatives for day-to-day discretionary products, whether it be private-label or off-price retail.

While there certainly is the chance of a sizeable bump higher in shares, given the low expectations heading in, I prefer to remain cautious on TGT.