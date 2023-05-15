Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Target: Caution Warranted Ahead Of Earnings Despite Low Expectations

May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)1 Comment
Summary

  • Target is among the retailers reporting this week as investors turn their lenses to the state of retail.
  • Coming off two consecutive months of weak retail data, expectations are currently low. Heightened pessimism surrounding the general macroeconomic outlook also figure into sentiment.
  • This sets TGT shares up nicely for a notable bounce in the event of any surprise on sales or earnings growth.
  • While the catalyst is there, I continue to view the off-price counterpart as the best bet in retail in the current operating environment. As such, I am maintaining neutrality ahead of earnings.

A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA on March 13, 2022.

JHVEPhoto

The state of retail is in focus this week, and Target (NYSE:TGT) is on deck for earnings.

At the end of 2022, TGT reported quarterly comparable sales growth of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. This compared favorably to

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.67K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

