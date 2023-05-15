Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSCHLD 5.25% 2024: Liquidity Already In Place For This ~9% Yield Opportunity

May 15, 2023 5:25 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Altice USA has issued a new $1 billion senior guaranteed notes due 2028.
  • The proceed is used to pay down the revolver temporarily, and the company will use the revolver to retire the 2024 notes when it becomes due.
  • Investors can generate ~9% yield for this one-year paper.

2024, numbers that are changing from the old year into the new year

Marut Khobtakhob/iStock via Getty Images

Situation Overview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has an upcoming bond maturity, with a $750 million bond maturing in June 2024. To address this, Altice recently issued a $1.0 billion bond due in 2028. The proceeds from this new bond issuance

Debt Stack

10-Q

Maturity Schedule

Presentation

Bond Prices

FINRA

This article was written by

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
1.1K Followers
Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.