Situation Overview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has an upcoming bond maturity, with a $750 million bond maturing in June 2024. To address this, Altice recently issued a $1.0 billion bond due in 2028. The proceeds from this new bond issuance are being used to temporarily pay down the revolver. By doing so, Altice will free up room in the revolver, which will be utilized to retire the 2024 bond when it becomes due on June 1, 2024, or potentially even earlier. The decision to not call the 2024 bond is driven by the fact that it is not callable, and Altice seeks to avoid the expensive make-whole call premium associated with it.

This situation presents an opportunity that appears to be a no-brainer. Altice now has the liquidity necessary to address the maturity. Furthermore, following a revision of its original aggressive fiber buildout plan, Altice is expected to operate within its cash flow for the foreseeable future. As a result of the new bond issuance and subsequent selling by the buyer of the 2024 bond, its price rose to $99 in April but has since slipped to $96.5. This price movement creates an attractive opportunity for new buyers, who can lock in an approximate 9% yield for just one year of duration.

Company Description

Altice USA is a telecommunications and media company that operates in the United States. It provides broadband internet, video, and voice services to both residential and business customers across the nation. With a focus on reliable connectivity and innovative entertainment solutions, Altice USA leverages its robust network infrastructure and advanced technology to deliver high-speed internet, digital television, and voice services. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction and continually invests in network expansion and infrastructure upgrades to meet growing consumer demands. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Altice USA aims to enhance its market position and expand its service offerings in the telecommunications industry.

Capital Structure

Altice's capital structure comprises various components, including $8.7 billion of senior guaranteed notes (adjusted for the recent $1.0 billion new issue), $6.9 billion of non-guaranteed senior notes, $8.7 billion in credit facilities (consisting of both revolver and term loans), and $1.5 billion in bonds held by the Lightpath subsidiary. This diverse mix of debt instruments reflects Altice's strategic approach to financing its operations and investments.

10-Q

Altice has made significant progress in extending its maturity profile, which is a crucial aspect of its financial strategy. Notably, there are no significant maturities until 2027. With the liquidity now available to address the 2024 bond maturity by utilizing the refreshed revolver capacity, Altice's focus shifts towards finding a solution for the $1.5 billion term loan B, which is due in July 2025. Addressing this term loan obligation will further strengthen Altice's long-term financial position and ensure continued financial stability.

Presentation

Major Shareholder

Altice USA is primarily owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi, a prominent French-Israeli telecom billionaire. Drahi holds a majority stake in the company, with ownership of 49.5% of the Class A shares and 94.6% of the Class B voting shares. From Drahi's perspective, addressing the $750 million 2024 bond maturity in exchange for maintaining his equity stake is a favorable trade-off. In the event of any potential challenges or disruptions leading up to June 2024, Drahi has the ability to personally intervene and safeguard the value of his equity options. This reinforces the notion that Drahi is well-positioned to protect his interests and ensure the company's long-term stability.

CSCHLD 5.25% 2024

The Altice USA 2024 bonds are currently trading in the range of $95.5 to $96.5, offering new investors an appealing yield of 8-9%. It is important to note that the path to maturity may face some obstacles given the prevailing macro uncertainty. During market selloffs, the credit curve tends to flatten, resulting in downward repricing of all front-end bonds. As the market experiences a sell-off, longer-dated bonds may present a more attractive risk/reward profile due to their lower dollar price. Consequently, there might be additional selling pressure on the front-end bonds as investors seek to raise cash. However, it is crucial to consider that this investment is intended for a hold-to-maturity strategy. Therefore, investors should either disregard or take advantage of any selloffs that occur along the way, as they present potential buying opportunities.

Conclusion

In this uncertain market environment, the return of capital is more important than return on capital. I believe Altice is a unique situation that offers outsized yield and downside protection. Given the circumstances, my expectation is that Altice will fulfill its commitment to retire the 2024 bonds in June 2024 or potentially even earlier. This outlook enhances the appeal of Altice as an investment, offering both favorable yield prospects and a level of security.