Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Masters Of Cloud: The Hype And Reality Of AI

May 15, 2023 5:43 AM ETAMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, IBM, MSFT, NICE, ORCL
High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer facing AI is the craze, but people possibly do not realize the costs associated with them and the consequent compression in margins.
  • The industrial AI is already ingrained in the large companies and they have possibly not been as vocal about it as the consumer AI app companies.
  • In addition to leveraging margin benefits at a computation level, AI could have meaningful margin benefits due to the limited additional cost.
  • We think hyperscalers will soon need to evaluate the margin impact of launching consumer-based AI solutions just to compete for the consumer mind space.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

The launch of ChatGPT has led to fears of the world getting taken over by AI.

The fury with which ChatGPT’s competitors have been launched would make Open AI feel as the sorcerer’s apprentice: they seem to have woken

mentions

Seeking Alpha transcripts

This article was written by

High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.8K Followers
HWI is a combination of human and algorithmic intelligence looking at obvious, but missed opportunities across sectors.Our calls are generally long term and based on rigorous analysis behind them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.