Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFWFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CFWFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Olinek - CFO

Patrick Powell - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Calfrac Well Services First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Michael Olinek

Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and welcome to our discussion of Calfrac Well Services First Quarter 2023 Results. Joining me on the call today is Pat Powell, Calfrac's Chief Executive Officer. This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows, Pat will provide some opening commentary, after which I will summarize the financial position and performance of the Company. Pat will then provide an outlook for Calfrac's business and some closing remarks. After the completion of our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to questions.

In a news release issued earlier today, Calfrac reported its first quarter 2023 results. Please note that all financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Please see our news release for additional disclosure on these financial measures.

Our comments today will also include forward-looking statements regarding Calfrac's future results and prospects. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our expectations. Please see this morning's news release and Calfrac's SEDAR filings, including our 2022 annual information form for

