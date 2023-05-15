Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 5:11 AM ETGCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)
GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacie Selinger - Head, Investor Relations

Michael Sacks - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Levin - President

Pam Bentley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Katz - Credit Suisse

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Adam Beatty - UBS

Alex Bernstein - JPMorgan

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Tyler Mulier - William Blair

Operator

Welcome to the GCM Grosvenor 2023 First Quarter Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call can be recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Stacie Selinger, Head Investor – Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Stacie Selinger

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to GCM Grosvenor’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Today, I am joined by GCM Grosvenor’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sacks; President, Jon Levin; and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Bentley.

Before we discuss this quarter’s results, a reminder that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. This includes statements regarding our current expectations for the business, our financial performance and projections. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements on this call.

Please refer to the factors in the Risk Factors section of our 10-K, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our earnings release, all of which are available on the Public Shareholders section of our website. We’ll also refer to non-GAAP measures that we view as important in assessing the performance of our business. A reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to the nearest GAAP metric can be found

