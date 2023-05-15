The Gathering Financial Storm

ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Being a doomsayer does not provide satisfaction when one is proven right. Predicting inflation and de-dollarization was correct, but inflation is not a good thing in general, and de-dollarization is not good for the US and is particularly bad for American workers. A recession is not a positive development, but despite claims that the economy is growing, this writer thinks that a rather severe recession is on the way. The stock market might not be severely affected, but 70% of the population will be hard put to make ends meet.

Commercial Real Estate

The commercial real estate bubble is going to be serious when it bursts, and it is already collapsing. Office space is not in great demand with the result that many office buildings are half empty. When the time comes for renewing loans for financing projects, there are going to be multiple bankruptcies. This sector of the economy is going to suffer. Investors should try to get out of commercial real estate funds while the getting is still good.

Credit Tightening

The bank crisis that is currently reaping a slew of victims has already had the result of tightening credit, which will slow economic activity. Banks will restrict credit by demanding more guarantees, more equity, higher deposits, and all the other things that banks can ask an applicant for a loan. It is theoretically correct to conclude that tighter credit will dampen inflation, but it can also cause a recession. It is logical to assume that several zombie companies will bite the dust in a tight credit environment. It therefore behooves investors to get out of junk bonds before a new wave of bankruptcies and defaults arrives. Companies with shaky finances will not survive tough times.

Inflation

Inflation is still high despite the Fed raising rates the fastest in history, and the basic rate is now 5% to 5.25%. It is worth remembering that Paul Volcker raised rates to 20% to beat inflation down in the 1970s and early 1980s. If there is a Fed pivot with the basic rate at 5%, then inflation may continue with a recession, and one will end up with stagflation.

It is clear that economists put great weight on inflation figures as does the FOMC along with its chairman Powell. The problem is that once inflation works its way into an economy, it is difficult to root it out.

Government Debt

At the present time the politicians in Washington are deeply concerned with the issue of the debt ceiling. The Republicans in the House have passed a bill raising the debt ceiling but with restrictions on spending for the future. The Democratic controlled Senate seems unlikely to accept the bill as it stands while the President has so far indicated that he is not willing to negotiate the issue. In all probability the debt ceiling will be raised at the last minute in order to avoid a default that would undermine confidence in the national currency. Even if the debt ceiling is raised and a default is avoided for the moment, the cost of servicing the debt, which is over $31.7 trillion, is going to nullify attempts at reducing government expenditure. Raising interest rates costs the Treasury a lot of money.

Servicing the debt (Bloomberg)

Consumers Squeezed

The conclusion to be reached from the above considerations is that consumers are going to be faced with higher costs for financing along with high inflation. If wages do not keep up with inflation, then workers are going to become significantly poorer. That will mean that consumption will be reduced. Considering that the US economy is based on consumption to the level of 70%, it is evident that hard times are ahead for the great majority of the population.

The Bottom Line

Investors should prepare for lean years, possibly not seven as Joseph predicted on the basis of Pharaoh's dream of seven fat cows and seven lean cows. But hard times are coming. Gold helps in times of inflation, and that means physical gold that is held in a safe place, where the Government cannot grab it. With inflation still high, bonds are risky although 5% Government paper looks attractive though it is short-term. Commercial real estate is to be avoided while residential real estate that produces income is interesting. REITs with residential income-producing properties could be a good investment. As for stocks, companies with solid earnings that are well-managed should weather the storm. Uranium will be in high demand to meet energy requirements, and the whole uranium sector should do well. Lithium is also in high demand now.