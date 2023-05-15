David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, oft abbreviated as AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), is a $150 billion company. The company's share price is at the center of two competing forces, with the AI "super-cycle" on one side, and the stress of the computer market on the other side. As we'll see throughout this article, we expect the "stress" to win as the company's share price declines.

AMD Journey

AMD has worked to build-up an impressive portfolio of assets, but it still faces hefty competition.

AMD Investor Presentation

The company's most exciting lead is probably in client CPUs where it has become competitive on consumer CPUs. In the data center, the company has built up a portfolio competitive with Intel as well, however, the data center moves much slower, which can be detrimental for the company. The company's gaming business has strong GPUs, but it trails Nvidia.

The company's embedded portfolio was built up by its acquisition of Xilinx, however, as we've discussed before, it was an expensive acquisition.

AMD 1Q 2023 Results

The company's 1Q 2023 results were negatively impacted by a tough market.

AMD Investor Presentation

The company's revenue declined 9% YoY despite the inclusion of a full quarter of revenue from Xilinx. At the same time, given the company's high fixed costs, not only did the company's revenue drop, but so too did its margins. GAAP margins dropped from 48% to 44%, and non-GAAP margins dropped from 53% to 50%.

That disproportionately impacted the company's profits, as it moved to a GAAP net loss, with non-GAAP profits dropping from $1.8 billion to $1.1 billion YoY. That's $4.5 billion annualized giving the company a P/E of more than 30%. The company has a $3.5 billion net cash position which isn't enough to noticeably change its valuation.

AMD Outlook

The company's outlook remains tough.

AMD Investor Presentation

The company expects $5.3 billion in quarterly revenue, down both QoQ and YoY. Diluted share counts of 1.62 billion remaining constant shows no acquisitions. The company expects a 50% gross margin, also weak YoY, with flattish operating expenses and tax rates. The company expects only embedded and data center growth YoY, embedded is supported by the Xilinx acquisition.

The outlook shows no substantial improvement for the company this year as the overall market slows down from the COVID-19 related boost.

AMD Rising Competition

Unfortunately, the longer the company doesn't perform for, the more we expect it to struggle as competition increases.

Intel Investor Presentation

Among the largest threats to the company is Intel's ownership of fabs. The company expects to launch its 20A node in 2024, while TSMC is still on the N3 node. That means that Intel will be past AMD in manufacturing capability, which means AMD will be fundamentally unable to compete from a speed and power consumption perspective.

Assuming Intel is able to meet its targets, that could make AMD's time much harder.

Additionally, as symbolized by Apple moving away from Intel, there's a new group of large technology companies. These are companies such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. They're looking to replace AMD with their own home-grown processors, something that they could be devastatingly competitive at, especially with AMD having no node advantage.

Amazon's Graviton processors and related AWS instances can save roughly 40%. As more hosting moves to the cloud, it becomes more competitive. Microsoft is doing the same, as the second largest cloud computing offering. It's also reportedly building its own AI chips, which could make it competitive in other segments like GPUs.

Lastly is Google, one of the largest processor companies and the third largest cloud company. Here, the company is planning to compete and use TSMC as well. This is also another massive long-term potential demand issue for AMD.

Thesis Risk

The largest risks to our thesis are growing AI markets along with the rising costs of chip development. AI could lead to substantial demand for the company's GPUs, especially higher margin enterprise grade GPUs, as seen with Nvidia. At the same time, the rising cost of chip development could make it less worth it for other companies to enter the market.

That's especially true if AMD can use Xilinx to offer customized customer solutions.

Conclusion

AMD has had a dramatic recovery from where it was several years ago. The company's Zen processor line and revamp to use cutting edge nodes from TSMC helped it dramatically at a time when Intel was struggling to maintain strength in its business and continue shrinking its manufacturing process. That resulted in growing market share for the company.

Going forward, however, we expect the company to have several struggles. The global economy is struggling and COVID-19 related demand is decreasing. Additionally, some of the company's largest customers are building their own processors and Intel is guiding towards grabbing node leadership. Putting this together, AMD is a tough investment at this point.