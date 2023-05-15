Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EZA: South African Stocks Offer High Returns But Remain Risky (Rating Upgrade)

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • EZA invests in South African stocks.
  • The fund seems to offer a very compelling return profile, even adjusted for historical realized volatility.
  • However, local risks remain, and investor sentiment is not yet supporting the fund.
  • I think EZA is absolutely worth monitoring, but it may not yet be the time to buy into the fund. Having said that, long-term investors will probably do well at present prices.

Johannesburg evening cityscape of Hillbrow

THEGIFT777

Introduction

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in South African stocks. My last article covering EZA was published in March 2021, at which point I believed the fund was overvalued. The fund's

EZA ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

EZA ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

EZA ETF Sector Exposures

Morningstar.com

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.