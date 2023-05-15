Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: It's Time To Brace For Impact

May 15, 2023 10:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE)BDNCE, BABA, BABAF1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited investors cheered the company's recent progress with its cost-cutting measures, as management is confident the company has reached "self-sufficiency."
  • SE buyers chased last week's momentum, possibly expecting a robust earnings release on May 16.
  • I assessed that investors need to be careful about chasing SE stock at the current levels, as its valuation is unattractive.
  • The company could face more challenges from a reinvigorated Alibaba and an aggressive TikTok in its commerce business.
  • Garena's reliance on Free Fire remains a significant risk that could impede Sea Limited's profitability drive.
Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) investors are likely on tenterhooks as the leading Singapore-headquartered e-commerce and gaming company prepares to report its first-quarter earnings release on May 16.

The financial media has reported constructive commentary on the company over the past week. Bloomberg

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
24.38K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for Technology, Software, and the Internet. See: https://seekingalpha.com/who-to-follow

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers

JR Research, led by founder JR, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.


My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Our cautious/speculative ratings carry a higher risk profile. They are only intended for sophisticated investors/traders. We urge new or inexperienced investors to avoid relying on such ratings. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. Moreover, investors must exercise prudence and devise appropriate risk management strategies, such as pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within a suitable risk exposure.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

