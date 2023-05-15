Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hugoton Royalty Trust: Don't Be Fooled By The Reported 47% Yield

May 15, 2023 7:16 AM ETHugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • Only a very tiny, if any, monthly distribution is expected to be announced on May 19.
  • The reported yield of over 47% is misleading.
  • Their underlying interests are very mature natural gas and oil fields.
  • Years ago, Hugoton Royalty Trust had a total equity capitalization of over $1.5 billion compared to the current $50 million.

Modern natural gas processing plant

CreativeNature_nl

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQB:HGTXU) rose from the dead last year and was up 40x at one point last August from its low a few years ago. HGTXU unit prices have since dropped sharply as the monthly distributions have plunged

1Q 2023 and 2022 income statement for production from November - January

sec.gov

Natural gas prices for delivery today for various regional markets

U.S. Energy Information Administration - EIA - Independent Statistics and Analysis

Discounted estimated cash flow discounted at 10%

sec.gov

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

