Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is a British multinational oil and gas company with a market capitalization of roughly $200 billion. Consistently, European oil companies have been more focused on low-carbon sources, while trading at a lower valuation, a disconnect that, as we'll see throughout this article will result in strong shareholder returns.

Shell Performance

Shell had admirable performance in the quarter, with earnings $2 billion less than Exxon Mobil despite the latter's double the valuation.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company earned $9.6 billion in adjusted earnings giving it a P/E in the mid-single digits, along with CFFO of $14.2 billion. The company has continued to perform well across its portfolio with strong downstream margins. The company's target for quarterly capital expenditures of roughly $6 billion means an annualized 16% FCF yield.

The company has $44 billion of net debt, something it improved dramatically with 2022's cash flow, and we expect its cash flow to remain strong. The company is continuing to target shareholder distributions of ~5-6% minimum, with a 3.5% dividend yield and $4 billion in recently announced share buybacks.

Shell Cash Flow Strength

At the core of the company's portfolio is the strength of its cash flow.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company's income decreased slightly QoQ as prices were lower, however, adjusted earnings dropped only slightly. Thanks to strong margins, adjusted EBITDA increased, although CFFO decreased substantially. At the end of the day the company earned a massive $9.9 billion in FCF, annualized at a 20% yield, showing the company's FCF strength.

The fact that the company is achieving that while investing >10% of its market capitalization into growth shows its financial strength. The company's continued FCF will enable continued shareholder returns given the company's manageable debt yield. The company's ability to continually reduce its share count shows its strength.

Shell LNG Positioning

A sign of the company's strength is its LNG portfolio, which it built up substantially with the acquisition of BG Group.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company earned a record $11 billion in LNG earnings during the last two quarters showing its winter strength. The company has a leading global portfolio and volumes have continued to remain strong. We expect that demand for natural gas as a transitional fuel along with moving away from Russian gas will result in strong continued LNG demand.

The company's uniquely strong portfolio here will continue to form a major transitional backstop for the company.

Shell Future Potential

The company has significant future potential, showing that that $25 billion investment has not gone to waste.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company has a number of major projects starting up. Within the next year, the company has roughly 130 thousand barrels / day in attributable crude production starting up. The company also has more than 1 gigawatt worth of renewable energy strong up and new CO2 capture projects. Going into 2025+ things get more exciting.

The company has 115 thousand barrels / day in sanctioned projects starting up, and almost 2 gigawatts of renewable energy. Much more exciting than that, however, is the company's sanctioned LNG projects. The company's 3 projects are expected to have 10 mtpa of LNG production attributable to the company.

LNG Canada might double in size eventually resulting in 16 mtpa total attributable to the company. That's strong margin production that can add billions in additional earnings for the company. It again represents a strong transitional fuel for the company.

Shell Comparative Analysis

The valuation differential for American vs. European oil companies is clear. As an overview, FCF for European companies in 2022 was at an 18% yield, while American companies traded at 11%.

Market Cap 1Q 2023 CFFO 2022 CFFO Dividend Debt Exxon Mobil (XOM) $427 billion $16.3 billion $77 billion 3.44% $17.0 billion Chevron (CVX) $297 billion $9.0 billion $49.6 billion 3.86% $5.4 billion Shell (SHEL) $205 billion $14.2 billion $68.4 billion 3.56% $44.2 billion Click to enlarge

The above valuation table compares Shell versus its largest integrated peers. As can be seen here, despite Shell earning substantially more than Chevron on all financial metrics, and almost as much as Exxon Mobil, it's enterprise value of $250 billion is ~20% less than Chevron and ~45% less than Exxon Mobil.

That's despite Shell, having, in our view, a stronger transitional portfolio from both a renewable energy perspective and an LNG perspective. This clear valuation disconnect shows how Shell is better than its American oil counterparts.

Our View

There's a clear disconnect between the valuation of European energy companies and U.S. energy companies. In our view, this represents a clear opportunity, given the comfortable double-digit yield of Shell's assets. The company has a dividend yield of more than 3.5%, and it's continuously repurchasing shares.

At the same time, it's spending heavily on future growth. Its debt has hit targets, enabling additional cash to either go towards growth or shareholder returns. Regardless of how the company spends the cash, it's a valuable long-term investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risks to our thesis are two-fold. The first is a strong decline in demand for LNG or renewable energy, which hurts the company's transitional plans. The second is the opposite, strong pressure to reduce emissions, which will hurt the profits of the company's existing businesses. The company's net-zero target is 2050 but it could face external pressures to reduce it faster.

Here, however, the company's risks in our view are much less than its American peers which are reluctant to move away from their traditional business models.

Conclusion

Shell has an impressive portfolio of assets. That's especially true given its $200 billion valuation versus its American peers with a higher valuation. The company's debt load has also hit its sustainable and modest targets of roughly $44 billion. That means additional cash doesn't need to be redeployed towards its debt.

The company can deploy its cash towards share buybacks, dividends, and growth. It has a number of exciting growth projects coming online over the next several years. Overall, we expect the company to be able to continue generating double-digit returns making it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.