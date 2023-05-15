Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Urban Outfitters: Margin Contraction Is Problematic

May 15, 2023 7:22 AM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
898 Followers

Summary

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a company that retails and wholesales general consumer products.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6%, driven by aggressive pricing, brand differentiation, and quality marketing.
  • Our concern is that margins continue to slip and are currently at unattractive levels.
  • Macro conditions have slowed growth but the company remains resilient.
  • URBN's valuation does not imply upside.

Urban Outfitters To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • URBN is a quality business with several strong brands, which have all grown well and allowed the business to offset any individual weaknesses.
  • In order to remain competitive, the company has
urban outfitter

URBN Financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Urban Outfitters

URBN (Google Trends)

Urban Outfitters

Store openings (Urban Outfitters)

Urban outfitter anthropologie free people

Q4 (URBN)

URBN

Q4 results (URBN)

seeking alpha best stocks value stocks grwoth stocks

Valuation (TIkr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
898 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

