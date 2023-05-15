Oracle company offices Justin Sullivan

Summary

Today, I discuss the technology giant, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), headquartered in Austin Texas, a company focused on the business segments of cloud infrastructure, cloud applications, hardware and software.

I am currently rating a Sell if the price continues to remain above both its 30 day and 200 day simple moving average, in my opinion providing current shareholders a good exit point if they can realize a capital gain.

Besides being a good selling point in my opinion, I also am avoiding additional buying of Oracle at this time due to it having a less attractive dividend yield than many other large-cap tech stocks you could own, the fact that it has negative shareholder equity on its balance sheet which presents a red flag for me looking forward, and the fact that it is in a cloud-centric market already dominated by a few other big-tech names.

A forward-looking risk to my bearish outlook is that Oracle could significantly beat analyst estimates for the next few earnings results, combined with overall equities markets getting a major tailwind in 2023 if there is no recession, which could see this company's stock price averages continue an upward trend. However, I think the headwind to this could be a potential recession in 2023, as some economic experts have indicated already, and I agree with.

Closer look at its simple moving average

Let's take a look at the price charts for Oracle since the start of 2022 until now, with an overlay (in red) of the simple moving average.

Below is the price vs the 30 day simple moving average:

......................................................................................................

Oracle price chart with 30 day SMA (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

..................................................................................................

As of May 14, the stock price was around $97.85, somewhat above its 30 day simple moving average, as the chart shows. In fact, it is getting close to the highs it saw at the end of 2021, which were in the $106 region, as the chart shows.

Further, since November it has trended above this simple moving average except for a dip in March around the time of the regional bank failures in the US.

Below is the same price chart vs the 200 day simple moving average:

...................................................................................................

Oracle price chart with 200 day SMA (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

.....................................................................................................

Again, in this chart the current price for May 14th is significantly above the 200 day simple moving average as has been above this average ever since November.

Based on these charts, if I was holding Oracle I would sell at the current levels if I can get a capital gain, as I think that trend will reverse course in 2023, or run into dip scenarios, where you can buy back the stock at a lower price again.

But why is the simple moving average relevant to an investor, you may ask?

The charts show that the simple moving average has been a "support indicator" for this stock price for some time now, running below the price, and acting as its support.

Because I don't think it practical to try and "time" your buys and sells just by moving averages, since spikes of volatility do occur, in this case I would be thinking as a long-term investor would and be more focused on the 200-day average, which shows Oracle's price has been well above the average since November, so if you bought shares in November at $65, and you sell now at $95, you could realize a 32% profit on that trade.

A November 2022 article on simple moving averages by brokerage Charles Schwab highlights this perspective well:

Longer moving averages tend to smooth out spikes in volatility. That can help you ignore brief bouts of rising or falling prices that quickly peter out. You'll have fewer opportunities to trade and potentially profit, but buying and holding for longer periods has its advantages, including reduced risk of getting wiped out on a single trade.

Much lower dividend yield than some other big tech stocks

From Oracle's dividend info on Seeking Alpha, it is currently offering a dividend of $0.40 a share, at a yield of 1.64%.

Seeking Alpha gave its trailing twelve month dividend yield a grade of C.

How does that compare to other big tech stocks?

Dell Technologies (DELL) offers a dividend yield of 3.04%, Intel (INTC) offers a yield of 1.73%, and IBM (IBM) offers a yield of 5.41%, for example.

As a dividends-oriented investor, it seems to me Oracle is lagging behind in this category vs some others in the big tech sector, if one is focusing on the tech sector specifically.

Negative Shareholder Equity and Costly Debt

If you look at the most recent earnings results from the official Oracle website, you can see below that the company's cash position has decreased significantly year over year, with both current and non-current liabilities increasing. Further they continue to have a stockholder deficit.

...........................................................................................................

Oracle most recent earnings results - stockholder deficit (Oracle official website)

..........................................................................................................

While a negative shareholder equity essentially just means the liabilities are greater than the assets, and by no means would I consider a company like Oracle at risk of insolvency, at the same time it does pose a red flag for me when thinking like an investor and whether to buy shares in this company at this time, at least until they can improve their balance sheet position.

My sentiment is echoed in the following from a business article in The Houston Chronicle,

A shareholder deficit can be, and often is, a bad sign. It means the company not only has been losing money, but has lost more money than its owners put into the company in the first place. Losses drain assets. On the other side of the accounting equation, a company that borrows money to stay afloat winds up with ever-greater liabilities. As the company accumulates debt, it has to spend more money just servicing that debt -- paying more interest at higher rates -- which makes it harder and harder to dig itself out of the hole.

Let's talk about the debt topic further.

Another risk I see to this company is that its recent results showed an 18% year-over-year decrease in net income, and 36% increase in their interest expenses, as highlighted below in their most recent results from March:

............................................................................................................

Oracle most recent earnings - showing net income and interest expense (Oracle official site)

...........................................................................................................

What I see here is an otherwise top-tier big tech company that is sitting on a lot of costly debt, and this is of concern to me when analyzing tech companies, particularly in the current rate environment where the Fed has continued to make debt even more costly. Although current rates do not affect the older debt the company may have gotten cheaper, looking forward if they have to take on more debt it will now be costlier.

My sentiment on Oracle's debt problem was echoed by Seeking Alpha analyst Ahan Vashi in a March 14th analysis.

" I think investors need to factor Oracle's debt load into their intrinsic value calculations, " he reiterated.

Now, keep in mind that there could be additional reasons that cause a negative shareholder equity, including accumulated losses, large dividend payments, and amortization of intangible assets, as explained by Investopedia.

Must compete with bigger cloud providers who dominate market share

One look at Oracle's official website of products and solutions will tell you how much they are trying to focus on being a cloud-oriented big tech company.

However, in the bigger picture they are still in stiff competition with other big-tech brands like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG), for example, to dominate the cloud market.

In my opinion this stiff competition is another headwind it will face in its forward-looking growth in this segment, in side by side comparison with the other big cloud players, many of whom offer some similar solutions, but not all.

This is shown in a February 2023 article in Technology Magazine, which ranked the top 10 biggest cloud providers in the world in 2023.

ln the article, Oracle comes in 7th place, while Amazon, Microsoft, and Google clinched the top three spots.

In fact, according to the article,

With a market share of more than Microsoft Azure and GCP combined, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded to be the most comprehensive and widely-used cloud computing platform.

On the bright side for Oracle, however, even though it has a lot of cloud competition, it still has a robust portfolio of many different solutions in the tech segment, including hardware such as servers and storage.

As someone who was worked in IT departments, I have seen various products used from all of these providers mentioned, so in my experience a large enterprise does not rely solely on one vendor for every single thing they need but a combination of a few of them or several.

As an investor, however, when comparing big tech stocks I am comparing a company's market position in relation to its big tech peers as well. So, being a user of Oracle and having success with it is not quite the same as being an investor in Oracle shares. As an investor, my focus is its market position vs its peers, and its financial fundamentals.

Risk to my Rating Outlook

A risk to my bearish outlook on Oracle looking forward to the rest of 2023 would be that it significantly beats on the next few earnings reports this year and early next as well as improving its balance sheet, combined with a surge in the equity markets overall, providing further tailwinds to its rising stock price.

However, this could be impacted if a projected recession were to materialize in 2023, causing equity markets and share prices to take further hits, pulling down Oracle with it. The other scenario is that Oracle's balance sheet does not improve in the next few results, causing more investors to avoid this stock.

My opinion as an analyst, as stated in other articles, is that the current rate environment makes the cost of debt simply too high and will not continue to be sustainable for consumers and businesses, and could trigger some level of recession, particularly after the recent May rate hikes by the Fed.

Even Ed Hyman, the chairman of investment advisory firm Evercore recently commented in a May 10th article in Business Insider that he expects some level of recession soon.

According to the article:

A recession is coming this summer and will last until mid-2024. A downturn will be brought on due to the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening policy.. Hyman said, especially since other central banks around the world, such as the European Central Bank, are tightening policy at the same time.

For those who are contrarian to my current bearish view of Oracle, one thing in your favor is that critical enterprise IT spending might not be too impacted by a mild recession, so Oracle as a large global provider of critical IT solutions just might weather a potential storm that arises as it already has tons of existing enterprise clients from which it generates recurring revenue.

In a May article in Forbes, writer Prasad Ramakrishnan highlighted this point of view as well:

Even the economic slowdown can’t stop businesses from spending on IT. Research by Gartner predicts that overall enterprise IT spending is expected to remain strong—even growing 2.4% in 2023.

Oracle boasts a robust list of existing enterprise clients on its site, and just in the financial sector alone it provides solutions for finance & banking heavyweights such as T. Rowe Price (TROW), Vanguard, PayPal (PYPL), and Deutsche Bank (DB), to name a few.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am reaffirming my Sell rating at this time for Oracle, for investors who already own it and can realize a capital gain. For those looking to acquire shares, I think the current price point is not a great buying opportunity right now as I have outlined above, and I would wait for some dip buying opportunities when that price falls well below its moving averages again.

My bearish sentiment is based on the company's dividend yield in comparison to other big tech stocks, its balance sheet that needs improvement, and weaker market position in the cloud space in comparison to other large tech peers, combined with a current share price that has been trending above its simple moving average for an extended period now and could be a sell opportunity for the right investor.