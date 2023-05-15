anyaberkut

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) is a real estate investment trust [REIT] that specializes in office buildings in Manhattan, New York City. While the stock has a high dividend yield and appears cheap based on forward multiples, I am bearish on the stock due to several reasons.

First, SL Green's dividend is not as secure as it may seem, given the company's high debt levels and exposure to the uncertain Manhattan office market. Second, the company's financial performance is expected to deteriorate in the coming years, with declining revenue and funds from operations (FFO). Additionally, the company's high debt levels and looming refinancing needs add further risk to the investment. Therefore, I believe that SL Green's stock is not an attractive investment option at this time, and there may be better opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Declining Occupancy Rates a Major Concern for SL Green

SL Green is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and managing office buildings and shopping centers primarily in Manhattan, though it also has some suburban properties. The company's portfolio includes 61 buildings totaling 33.1 million square feet, with its largest tenants including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Pfizer. The financial sector accounts for 44% of office leases, with technology, advertising, media, and information businesses making up 15%.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the commercial real estate market, with remote work and e-commerce leading to a decline in demand for traditional office spaces and brick-and-mortar stores. This has had a significant impact on SL Green, which primarily owns office and retail properties.

Furthermore, the tight labor market in the US has given workers more bargaining power, making it difficult for corporate executives to insist on a return to the office. In New York City, where commuting times can be arduous, work-from-home has proven to be stubbornly resilient.

Falling occupancy rates tell the story. As a result, SL Green's occupancy rate has fallen from 94.3% prior to the pandemic to 90.2% as of March 31, 2023, which has put pressure on the company's financial position. While declining occupancy rates are not uncommon for REITs, retail REITs generally still have occupancy rates below 2019 levels but have continued to trend upward, and they are within striking distance of previous levels. SL Green's occupancy levels continue to fall, and that is weighing on the stock.

Revenue and Occupancy (Author)

This persistent decline in occupancy rates has led to reduced rental income for SL Green, which, coupled with ongoing costs associated with property maintenance and debt servicing, has strained the company's financial position. Despite SL Green's revenue was up 19% year-over-year to $224 million, operating expenses increased by 22%, and total expenses increased by 50% to $253 million. Both categories increased faster than revenue, which is a yellow flag for investors.

Nonetheless, it's worth noting that total expenses were up mainly due to the depreciation and amortization category and interest expense, which is a non-cash expense. Thus, the bottom line is under pressure, and the company reported a loss of $40 million for the quarter compared to a profit of $8 million a year ago. The funds from operations diluted decreased by $0.12 per share to $1.53, although net operating income increased to $108 million.

REITs involve acquiring properties to increase shareholder value and growing cash earnings per share and dividends per share, which can lead to significant debt. The company's total debt currently stands at $5.6 billion, which is a substantial amount for a REIT with a market cap of less than $1.5 billion. While the total debt has remained stable, SL Green's market cap has fallen drastically, making the debt-to-capitalization ratio a concerning factor for investors.

Data by YCharts

SLG's Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio Analysis

SL Green can be an attractive investment option for income-oriented investors due to its current dividend yield of 15%, even though the company has cut its dividend by 12.9% to conserve cash and repay debt in the pandemic-hit real estate market. The company currently pays $0.2708 per share on a monthly basis.

While the trailing twelve months' funds from operations payout ratio suggests that the dividend is secure, with a margin of safety, at 49%, using the funds available for a distribution payout ratio of 79% indicates a higher risk level than what I would typically like to see.

Conservative investors should still tread with caution. While SLG’s dividend payout ratio appears secure (depending on the metric), the company is still exposed to risks due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic. The Manhattan office market, which makes up a significant portion of SLG’s portfolio, continues to face challenges, and the company has a history of cutting its dividends.

The stock is trading cheaply for a reason

SL Green’s stock has been trading within a range of $19 to $66 in the last 52 weeks and is currently around the low end. Seeking Alpha expects to generate an FFO of $5.46 per share in 2023 and $5.64 in 2024. It would indicate a year-over-year growth of -19% and -17% respectively compared to the 2022 FFO. Revenue follows the same downward trend. Seeking Alpha expects revenue to be $733 million in 2023 and $724 million in 2024. Compared to the revenue reported in 2022 of $827 million, this is an 11% decrease in 2023.

This means SL Green is trading for just 2 times the forward price-to-sales and trades at 4 times forward FFO per share. This is a cheap multiple, but the REIT deserves to trade cheaply since its FFO per share has been declining. The dividend appears safe at its current level, given that it was recently cut and is well-covered by FFO. However, if FFO keeps declining, those payouts will be at risk of further cuts.

Why I'm Avoiding SL Green

SLG's stock has become the most heavily-shorted major office REIT, with 28.25% of its outstanding float sold short as of April 30. There is a good reason why the short trade has become crowded with SL Green. More heavily leveraged than its peers, and with swaps on its variable rate debt soon expiring, SLG's borrowing costs could skyrocket as it refinances at higher rates.

The company has a good chunk of its debt to be refinanced in the next two years. Its average interest rate on long-term debt is not the lowest, currently at around 5%. Refinancing the approximately $1 billion of debt maturing in 2023 and 2024 will put additional pressure on the company's profits, which are already under strain. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's interest expense was $42 million compared to $15 million in Q1 2022. This represents 18.6% of the company's revenue.

SLG's interest rate is relatively high compared to other REITs, due to the fact that the company has a significant amount of debt and its properties are located in Manhattan, which is a high-cost market. Moreover, the company's financial performance will depend on a number of factors, including the recovery of the Manhattan office market and the overall economy. It is unclear how fast this shift will take until the SLG occupancy rate shifts back up, and therefore the company will remain under pressure with revenue expected to decrease YoY.

Data by YCharts

While the juicy dividend yield and low valuation might be tempting, investors should consider the risks associated with SL Green. With a heavily leveraged balance sheet and upcoming debt refinancing, the company's profitability is under significant pressure. Additionally, the uncertain outlook for the Manhattan office market and the broader economy could further hinder SL Green's financial performance. Therefore, I will seek better investment opportunities elsewhere.