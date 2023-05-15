Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apogee: A Good Dividend Income Grower

May 15, 2023 8:01 AM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)
Summary

  • Apogee Enterprises generated good returns in FY 2023 but faces the challenge of continuing it in the future.
  • APOG stock can generate good dividend income and potentially grow it.
  • The dividend is safe, given the company's strong balance sheet.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) has a safe dividend yield that can grow over time. The company has a good balance sheet and a conservative payout ratio. But the company may struggle to produce good consistent returns on its capital

Apogee Enterprises Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Apogee Enterprises Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Apogee Enterprises Segment Performance in FY 2023

Apogee Enterprises Segment Performance in FY 2023 (Apogee Enterprises Investor Presentation)

Apogee Enterprises ROIC, Adjusted Operating Margin, and Revenue Growth Goals

Apogee Enterprises ROIC, Adjusted Operating Margin, and Revenue Growth Goals (Apogee Enterprises Investor Presentation)

Apogee Enterprises Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Apogee Enterprises Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Apogee Enterprises FY 2024 Outlook

Apogee Enterprises FY 2024 Outlook (Apogee Enterprises Investor Presentation)

Day's Sales in Inventory Across Companies in Consumer Staples, Industrials, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials Sectors.

Day's Sales in Inventory Across Companies in Consumer Staples, Industrials, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials Sectors. (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Apogee Enterprises Day's Sales in Inventory

Apogee Enterprises Day's Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Apogee Enterprises Operating Cash Flow, CapEx, and Free Cash Flow

Apogee Enterprises Operating Cash Flow, CapEx, and Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Producer Price Index

Producer Price Index (BLS.GOV)

Apogee Enterprises Discounted Cash Flow Model

Apogee Enterprises Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Apogee Enterprises Quarterly Shares Issued and Repurchased

Apogee Enterprises Quarterly Shares Issued and Repurchased (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

