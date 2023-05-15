hxdbzxy

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning hospitals and healthcare-oriented properties. The company utilized interest rates when they were low to grow the business quickly. Now, with operating metrics sliding and borrowing costs rising, the stock price has plummeted. In tandem with lower share prices, the company's debt has dropped in price, yielding over 10% for debt maturing in 2027 and 2029. I believe investing in Medical Properties' high yield debt is a more prudent move for the income investor.

Medical Properties revenue declined by more than 12% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Despite the revenue drop, partially caused by asset sales, expenses inexplicably rose due to higher interest expenses. The company's 2022 first quarter earnings were positively distorted by a $451 million gain on asset sales and this year's first quarter results were negatively distorted by an $89 million real estate impairment charge. Excluding the non-recurring and extraordinary items, Medical Properties first quarter earnings were approximately $65 million worse than the same quarter a year ago.

The company's balance sheet paints a similar picture. Real estate assets in Australia that are in the process of being sold have been designated as assets for sale. Medical Properties' real estate and cash balances are essentially unchanged, but $170 million in increased debt is the leading driver behind the decline in shareholder equity, which dropped down to $8.44 billion.

Medical Properties' cash flow statement highlights how precarious the company's dividend prospects are. Due to the drop in earnings, operating cash flow declined, and consequently, free cash flow dropped from $112 million in 2022 to $67 million this year. Since the company has $176 million in quarterly dividend obligations, Medical Properties had to borrow $95 million from its revolving line of credit to fund the dividend. While positive free cash flow is a strong indicator of a debt investments sustainability, borrowing money to pay dividends is not sustainable for shareholders.

While the dividend is in danger, the company's debt maturity ladder is reasonable. Medical Properties has less than $500 million coming due this year and less than $950 million next year. A quarter of the company's debt comes due in 2026, which will present the next refinancing challenge. It's important to note that the upcoming notes are financed at exceptionally low rates, so any refinancing would lead to lower earnings, lower cash flow, and less ability to cover the dividend.

Fortunately, the company has developed a short-term plan. At the end of the first quarter, the company announced its intention to sell 11 general acute care facilities in Australia for approximately $800 million ($1.2 billion Australian dollars). Combined with the repurchase of additional property under master lease, and Medical Properties should raise a majority of the funding required to get through the next two years of debt maturities.

Unfortunately, asset sales are only short-term band aids. The company estimates they have an additional $1 billion in liquidity. This could be useful in funding the remainder of debt due next year, but beyond that, the company further acknowledges it may need additional funding sources to address 2025's maturing debt. Among the possible funding sources are additional asset sales, equity issuance, and new loans. Each of these options devalues existing shareholders and explains the company's continued slide.

Medical Properties management needs to put a dividend reduction on the table to stabilize cash flow and make deleveraging possible into 2025. On top of declining earnings and a shrinking portfolio due to asset sales (which won't increase ongoing cash flows), the company has over $200 million committed to various capital projects that they have already poured $182 million into.

While Medical Properties' shares will remain depressed until cash flow stabilizes, the company's debt is attractively priced. Both the 2027 and 2029 maturing debts are trading more than 300 basis points higher than the BB rated benchmark. The discount provides some price protection to the bonds when they are inevitable downgraded into B territory.

The largest risk to Medical Properties Trust bondholders does not lie in the macroeconomic environment or in the health of the various tenants. The biggest risk here is that management waits too long to address its distorted dividend and pays out money it wishes it had later. Despite the obtuse nature of the company's payout policy, Medical Properties does have the cash flow generation structure in place (outside of dividends) to support its debt obligations.

CUSIP: 55342UAH7

Price: $82.40

Coupon: 5.0%

Yield to Maturity: 10.029%

Maturity Date: 10/15/2027

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Ba1/BB+