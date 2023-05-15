Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: 10% Yielding Bonds More Stable Than Shares

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust shares continue to draw investors due to their high dividend yield.
  • The company's first quarter earnings show a continued slowdown in earnings and cash flow.
  • The company is borrowing money to finance its dividend.

Doctors or nurses walking in hospital hallway, blurred motion

hxdbzxy

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning hospitals and healthcare-oriented properties. The company utilized interest rates when they were low to grow the business quickly. Now, with operating metrics sliding and borrowing costs rising, the stock

Medical Properties Trust bonds

FINRA

Medical Properties Trust Income Statement

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Cash Flow

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Debt Maturities

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Debt Composition

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Pending Asset Sales

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Liquidity and Funding Needs

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Capital Committment

SEC 10-Q

Medical Properties Trust Rate Benchmarks

Federal Reserve & FINRA

