Bet_Noire

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is an interesting fund. It basically takes all components of S&P 500 index (SPY) and gives them all an equal weight regardless of their market cap, share price, profits, revenues, cash flows. The portfolio keeps getting rebalanced frequently in order to keep equal weights constant. For example if half the stocks in the index rise 1% while the other drop -1%, the fund will rebalance everything in such a way that stocks that rose 1% would lose 1% of their weight and stocks that dropped 1% would gain extra 1% so that every stock in the fund has the same weight.

The fund has performed nicely and actually beat S&P 500 index both in share price appreciation and total returns (with dividends reinvested).

Data by YCharts

One possible reason for this outperformance is because of the constant re-shifting of weights as I said before. Basically assuming all else is equal, when a stock rises 10%, it becomes 10% more expensive and when a stock drops -10%, it becomes 10% cheaper. Because of the way this fund is designed, when a stock rising it buys less of it and when a stock drops it buys more of it so in theory it buys more of cheap stocks and less of expensive stocks. The cheaper a stock gets, the more the fund buys it and the more expensive a stock gets, the less the fund buys it in order to maintain its equal balance. This also explains why it outperformed the main index since its inception.

However, things have been different this year. Since the market hit the bottom last year in October, S&P 500 is up 16% whereas RSP is only up 11%. The gap between the two funds only seems to grow larger over time.

Data by YCharts

To make the matters even more interesting, the fund is down almost -9% since the beginning of February even though S&P 500 index has been holding up pretty well during this time.

Data by YCharts

We are also seeing a similar divergence it Nasdaq where Nasdaq-100 index (QQQ) is up 22% year to date whereas equal weighted version of the same index (QQQE) is up only 10%.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly enough, small cap index Russell 2000 (IWM) is down almost -13% since February which indicates that it might be entering another bear market (that's if it left the last one to begin with).

Data by YCharts

How about mid-caps? They are (IWR) also down -9% since the beginning of February. Mid-caps performed slightly better than small caps but definitely nowhere near as good as large caps and mega caps. It looks like there is a positive correlation between size of a company's cap and its performance this year.

Data by YCharts

Can we still say stock market is in a bull market is small caps and medium caps are in a bear market and the only thing holding stock indices up is mega caps? In S&P 500 there are 500 stocks but the top 5 stocks account for 20% of the weight. It just so happens that these top 5 stocks are up anywhere from 28% to 93% year to date so far.

Data by YCharts

So what's going on? Considering that these stocks make up 20% of S&P 500's total weight and they are up more than 30%, and the fact that S&P 500 was up 8% year to date, basic math tells us that slightly more than 6% of SPY's YTD appreciation (35% x 20%) came from those 5 stocks alone. Without them, SPY would have been up less than 2% YTD. Top 5 stocks are carrying both S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher while everything else is either stuck in a range or down. Something has to give. Can we have a bull market with 5 stocks partying while the rest of the market watches from sidelines?

People say that there are a lot of issues with the economy including but not limited to:

bank failures

possibility of a US default

war in Europe

persistent inflation

falling revenues and profits

falling corporate margins

possibility of a recession

inverted yield curve

Fed's insistence of no rate cuts

Fastest drop in M2 in decades

Mass lay-offs in tech

Political tensions with China

Yet markets keep rallying higher. Many people wonder if markets are simply ignoring all these troubles and issues but markets aren't ignoring anything as you can see in small caps, medium caps and equal weight indices. It's just that there are 5-10 big stocks that push all indices higher while the rest of the market is actually pretty scared. You need more examples? Below you will see 3 classes of investments that are also falling behind, namely REITs (real estate), energy and utilities.

Data by YCharts

Something has to give. We can't have some stocks acting as if we are in a recession while others are acting like the economy is booming. Either the rest of the market will have to participate in this new "bull market" pioneered by the top 10 mega caps or these mega caps will have to give in and drop like the rest of the market is doing. If these mega caps start dropping, it can affect both S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices in a significant way.

The issue is not a matter of large caps vs. small caps either. Even Dow Jones Index which features some of the largest corporations in the US has been underperforming significantly compared to Nasdaq. Year to date QQQ is up 22% while Dow Jones Index is barely up 0.56%. If the issue was just the size of the market caps, we wouldn't see such a large divergence. The issue is more specifically regarding a very specific class of mega caps (also known as FAANGs) and how they perform differently than the rest of the market. Since these companies have a higher weight, they give markets an artificial sense of strength.

Data by YCharts

Now going back to RSP (equal weight index), I expect this fund to continue outperforming in the long term. By long-term I mean decades to come. There have been many periods in stock market where width has been limited and rallies have been carried by a few stocks on top but most of those have been short-lived. Sooner or later cheaper stocks start outperforming more expensive ones even though expensive ones had to outperform to become expensive in the first place. That's the irony of this market because the more a stock outperforms, the more expensive it becomes and the more limited its future returns become.

As a result of this strategy, RSP's valuation is a lot cheaper than SPY. Currently RSP's average P/E is 16 versus SPY's P/E of 21. RSP's price to book value is 2.9 against SPY's price to book value of 3.7.

Conclusion

I am not saying people should put all of their money into RSP just because it's been outperforming for the last decade or so. It's never wise to put all your eggs in one basket even though that basket might contain 500 stocks. It's still a good idea to consider this part of a well-diversified portfolio of many different stocks, bonds and ETFs. A decade or two from now, you'll be glad you did. That way you won't have to rely on outperformance of a few stocks in order to get the returns you need in the long run.