Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunstone Hotel Investors: I Sleep Well At Night With The 7.5% Preferred Shares

May 20, 2023 11:45 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO), SHO.PH, SHO.PI
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. performed better than I had expected in the first quarter.
  • The preferred dividend coverage ratio was very strong; the REIT needed less than 10% of its AFFO to cover the preferred dividend.
  • The balance sheet looks fine as well: the LTV ratio is just around 24% and there is plenty of equity ranking junior to the preferred shares.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

The Confidante Miami Beach

CHUYN/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Although I’m not a big fan of hotel real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), I have been invested in the preferred shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for the past

Chart
Data by YCharts

Breakdown of Q1 Metrics

Sunstone Investor Relations

FFO and AFFO Calculation

Sunstone Investor Relations

Q2 2023 Guidance

Sunstone Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Sunstone Investor Relations

Book Value of Real Estate Assets

Sunstone Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.04K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHO.PH, SHO.PI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.