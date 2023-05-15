Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

"Albeit the post's title and other subtitles are a question format because I want to make my tone of defiance less aggressive. However, I raised three questions in the middle part with somewhat aggressive key words such as "hijacking" in #Q1, "overwhelmingly" in #Q2, and "false existence" in #Q3. I really want to get your honest answer to the above three questions in particular." (From my comment on "The Current Uptrend Defies The Wrong Recession And The Wrong Bear Market?")

My above open questions had no answer from readers, as starting this article today (May 14th, 2023). So, I wonder if these questions are too provocative.

The three questions spell out:

"[#Q1]: An "expansion-like recession," which the NBER declared in March 2020, and a "bull-market-like bear market" started at the same time. These two unreal business cycles and market cycles together have [hijacked] the global economy and investment since March 2020?

[#Q2]: How can we have the solid and reliable uptrend on March 31st, 2023, and confirm the uptrend overwhelmingly on May 5th, 2023, and again on May 12th?

[#Q3]: Can the current uptrend (which the S&P 500 Index (SPY, which is the ETF of the S&P 500), and 14 year-old bull market brought together) defy the false existence of "recession" and "bear market" over three years and two months?" (From "The Current Uptrend Defies The Wrong Recession And The Wrong Bear Market?")

The Focus

Prove why the NBER Pandemic Recession [PR] was a wrong call, by cross-examining Powell's remarks on Aug. 27, 2021 and Author's finding on March 11, 2023.

The "Pencil and Paper Only [PPO]" Approach has tracked the current Uptrend since October 2022 when all other methods (Moving Average or sophisticated charting and graphing) haven't.

The current Uptrend, starting on March 31st, 2023, and overwhelmingly confirming on May 5th, and again, repeating on May 12th, no doubt defies the wrong "recession" and the wrong "bear market".

Consequently, the NBER clearly 'sabotage' the global economy and the investments (institutional as well as individual). No institute or individual can do the errorless work. The NBER isn't an exception. They must admit their misstep early enough to minimize the damages.

The Pandemic Recession [PR] in March, 2020 thru April, 2020

"[Fact One]: "The pandemic recession - the briefest yet deepest on record - displaced roughly 30 million workers in the space of two months. The decline in output in the second quarter of 2020 was twice the full decline during the Great Recession of 2007 - 09. But the pace of the recovery has exceeded expectations, with output surpassing its previous peak after only four quarters, less than half the time required the following the Great Recession." (Jerome H. Powell, "Opening Remarks: Monetary Policy in the Time of COVID," The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021, the blacks are emphases.)

As Powell reported in the above quote, the PR was recovered with the rapid speed of the exceeded expectations, Fact One indicated that the PR surpassed its previous peak in four quarters.

"{Fact Two:] The Impact of the NBER Pandemic Recession (PR) on the Stock Market In my opinion, the NBER PR would be the main cause of the persistent slump of the stock market in 2020 - 22. As an active short-term trader, I very acutely observed the market for 2.5 years (Mar. 2020 to Sep. 2022): I felt that this market was not a Bear market (followed by the NBER PR) but a somewhat "Suppressed Bull" market (started on March 09, 2009, 14 years ago). The main reasons were: First, the breath of the market had been not harsh as most bear markets were. All this time, the market failed to show a steadfast downfall for several quarters. Instead, the market (S&P 500) had been resilient every month as bull markets did. Second, although the Russia-Ukraine (R-U) war, Fed actions, and stubborn inflation added pressure, the market and the U.S. economy continuously had held up. Unless the PR was on, the 14 years old Bull would have performed much better. Third, the current Uptrend (started in October 2022) is not ruled out yet, even though it weakens in the recent weeks" (From "The Pandemic Recession: Is It A Right Call?", March 11, 2023, the blacks are emphases.)

Fact Two clearly witnessed how the 'bear market' behaved as a bull market and offered the three reasons.

"[Fact Three:] It Was A Genuine Expansion, Not Just A Recovery. Table 1 reveals more about the details of the recovery: BLOCK I. -348.06 for 5 months from Mar. 2020 to Jul. 2020. BLOCK 2. +348.68 for 6 months from Aug. 2020 to Jan. 2021. BLOCK 3. +1,111.73 for 16 months from Feb. 2021 to May 2022 BLOCK 4. +643.77 for 9 months from Jun. 2022 to Feb. 2023. First, BLOCK 1 (negative for five months) and BLOCK 2 (positive for six months) offset each other, making a breakeven. It took only 11 months. Second, BLOCK 3 demonstrated the underlying strength of the expansion. Except Feb. 2021 and Mar. 2021, all remaining 14 months pushed Monthly S&P 500 over the 4,000 level. Third, BLOCK 4 offers a consolidated position which still moves up, by slowing down a bit in the meantime" (From ibid., the blacks are emphases.)

Fact Three revealed that the recovery of PR took 11 months, confirming Powell's report, four quarters in the Fact One.

The PPO Approach on the Current Uptrend, starting on Mar. 31st, and confirmed twice on May 5th and May 12th

The Proclamation for the Continuation of the Bull Market, Starting on March 09, 2009, and the Current Expansion, Starting in June 2009

This subtitle moved from "The Current Uptrend Defies The Wrong Recession And The Wrong Bear Market?".

"A wake-up call shook both bears and bulls when an article was published in the morning last Saturday (May 6th): It's "A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market', And A 'Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?" As the author I sincerely appreciate greatly the enormous enthusiasm and acceptance of it." (From "The Current Uptrend Defies The Wrong Recession And The Wrong Bear Market?"")

Concluding Remarks

The NBER Recessions have not been changed from the beginning to date. The "No Change on the NBER Recessions", nonetheless, has not been written on the stone.

As described above:

The last NBER Recession, the Pandemic Recession [PR], unfortunately turned out to be wrong.

The global economy in general, economies underdeveloped countries, in particular, have suffered very immensely.

The wrong recession had dampened the global economy, by making the global consumers spend less and saving more.

Investors (institutional and individual) have lost gravely in term of opportunity.

The founders Mitchell and Burns, and Moore, would not support the PR.

