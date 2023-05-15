Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teekay Tankers: The New Dividend Supports The Bullish Narrative

May 15, 2023 9:48 AM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)1 Comment
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. revenues were $394.66 million in Q1 2023, up from $174.02 million in Q1 2022. Strong Tanker market in 2023.
  • Net debt is down over 50% sequentially to 181.87 million in 1Q23.
  • I recommend buying Teekay Tankers Ltd. between $37 and $36 with potential lower support at $32.3.
Introduction

The Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 11, 2023.

Important note: This article is an update of my article published on December 12, 2022. I have been following TNK on Seeking Alpha

Table

TNK 1Q23 Highlights (TNK Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

TNK Tanker Rates (TNK Presentation)

Chart

TNK To-date Spot Rates 2Q23 (TNK Presentation)

Table

TNK Quarterly Dividend and Buyback Policy (TNK Presentation)

Chart

TNK Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Table

TNK Rates comparison (TNK Press Release)

Chart

TNK Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

TNK Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

TNK TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

