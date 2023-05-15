Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EnLink Is A Steal At Sub $9

May 15, 2023 9:49 AM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)
Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
462 Followers

Summary

  • Volume growth across EnLink's assets was strong in Q1, but some of their assets suffered due to the lower commodity price environment.
  • Macro themes in the US natural gas market are reducing rig activity in marginal plays. However, EnLink has so far avoided any major impacts.
  • The 37% price pull-back from the Jan 8th high of $13.45 presents a strong buying opportunity.

Gang of robber tries to enter vault with a welding torch

mikkelwilliam

During EnLink’s (NYSE:ENLC) Q1 earnings call, management reiterated their net EBTIDA guidance of $1,355MM at the midpoint. Their Q1 2023 net EBITDA came in at $323.7MM down slightly from Q4’s net EBITDA of $337.2MM. Volume growth across their assets was strong, but

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, software Description automatically generated

Enlink Segment Profit Q1 2023 (Enlink's Earnings Call)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Enlink's Permian Volumes (Enlink's Investor Presentation)

A picture containing text, plot, diagram, line Description automatically generated

Enlink Permian Volume to Segment Profit Ratio (Author with data from Enlink's investor presentations)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

Waha to Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices 2017-2022 (EIA)

A picture containing text, font, line, number Description automatically generated

Enlink's Louisiana Volumes (Enlink's Investor Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Baker Hughes US Rotary Rig Count (Author with data from Baker Hughes)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Enlink's North Texas (Barnett) Volumes (Enlink's Investor Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, plot Description automatically generated

US Storage Balance Projections (East Daley Analytics)

A picture containing screenshot, text, plot, line Description automatically generated

ENLC Unit Price Chart (Author (charting software MotiveWave))

This article was written by

Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
462 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The article is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Please do your own research and consult a professional if you are unsure.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.