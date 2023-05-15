Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mueller Industries Is A Hold With Upside Potential

May 15, 2023 10:03 AM ETMueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)AIRR, XLI
Harold Goldmeier
Summary

  • Our bullish opinion about the company is tempered momentarily by its close ties to the global and national economy, about which talk of a crash prevails.
  • There are other risks that can stymie the growth and earnings of Mueller Industries, including insider and funds selling as the share price touches its 52-week-high.
  • The company numbers and balance sheet improved tremendously in the last few years and portend a good future if construction and industrial manufacturing are stable.

Copper pipes

Vesnaandjic/iStock via Getty Images

Backbone Industry

Stocks of companies that manufacture and sell industrial machinery, supplies, and components are telltale investment opportunities for how America's economy is functioning. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is a basic industrial manufacturer; it got our

chart

Construction Spending (tradingeconomics.com)

chart

Product Segment Sales (d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net)

chart

Q1 '23 Report (d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net)

chart

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

