AmnajKhetsamtip/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) is a legal tech company trying to reshape the $800 billion legal services industry. Disco specializes in eDiscovery, which is about collecting, storing, and preparing data digitally for lawsuits and investigations. Revenues from this product make up the majority of the company’s top line.

There are other solutions in Disco’s product line as well, but these didn’t seem to gain significant traction until now. There was one exception, Disco Review, which contributed meaningfully to revenues in 2021. However, it turned out that this has been the result of a few larger deals, which didn’t recur since the first half of 2022.

As this additional revenue stream subsided the company’s top line growth diminished during 2022. On top of that, Disco’s flagship eDiscovery product began to face growth headwinds as well with revenue growth falling from ~30% to levels of stagnation.

2023 Q1 earnings released last week showed that this trend doesn’t seem to be changing. Large customers continued to tighten their eDiscovery budgets, while other product categories are still pushed to the background in current difficult economic times. Disco undertook different measures (further cost cutting efforts, marketing campaign, AI push) to overcome these difficulties, but it will take time until these could take a noticeable effect.

I believe based on Q1 results, Q2 guidance and the conference call that followed there is still no turnaround in sight. This means shares could stay further in the penalty box, which makes me confirm my Sell recommendation.

Still no growth

Disco reported revenues of $33.1 million for its 2023 Q1 quarter representing yoy decline of 4% and qoq growth of 2%. It has been the 5th financial quarter in a row, where top line growth pretty much stagnated. Based on management’s $31-33 million guidance for the Q2 quarter, investors shouldn’t expect a change in this trend soon:

Created by author based on company financials

Based on management’s comments the main reasons behind further stagnation have been continued cost cutting efforts by large Disco customers. Disco has a usage-based pricing model, and as its customers decide to ingest or store less data on the company’s platform revenue falls accordingly. This phenomenon is similar to other industries where cost cutting efforts take place as well.

Meanwhile there are some slight positive facts, which could point into the direction that revenues could finally go north in the second half of the year. One of these is the growth in the number of customers, which increased from 1,327 in 2022 Q4 to 1,388 in 2023 Q1, a sigh relief after the stagnation in the Q4 quarter:

Created by author based on company financials

Another slightly encouraging sign is that management made positive comments on Disco’s pipeline during the Q1 earnings call. However, I would treat this information with caution, as I think investors have been disappointed by management during the past quarters several times.

Finally, Disco launched a new marketing campaign (“Law Better”), which could also aid top line growth in the upcoming quarters and increase brand recognition in a competitive space.

Despite beating their previously set guidance management left its 2023 revenue guidance unchanged at $140 million at the midpoint. This implies that revenues should reach ~$37 million levels in Q3 and Q4, implying 10% yoy growth. Based on current trends, it doesn’t seem an ultraconservative guide we got used to from the company. If Q2 revenues would disappoint again I think a guidance cut couldn’t be ruled out, posing further risk for shares. Based on these top line trends I believe it’s still too early for bottom fishing.

Further measures to support weak margins

Disco generated EBITDA of negative $13 million in the Q1 quarter resulting in a negative EBITDA margin of 39%. Although there was an additional burden from the new marketing campaign on the company’s bottom line, this is still far from encouraging. For Q2, management expects a negative EBITDA of $11 million in the midpoint, which would still represent a negative margin of 34%. Based on management’s guidance for the entire year of 2023, this should improve to -27%, which would be a slight improvement compared to -33% in 2022:

Created by author based on company financials

In light of this, it could be surprising that management announced on the Q1 earnings call that they pulled forward their timeline for reaching positive adjusted EBITDA by one quarter. Based on this, it should happen already in the 2024 Q3 quarter.

The reasons behind this optimism are further cost-cutting measures the company announced recently. On the one hand, the company decided to reduce its workforce by a further 8%, after the initial workforce reduction announced in January this year. On the other hand, Disco previously announced the opening of a new office in Delhi, India (besides already existing offices in New York and London), which could reduce operational costs from current levels.

It should take a few quarters until these measures will have a significant impact on the bottom line, but when they take effect, margins should significantly improve indeed. However, even after taking this into account it seems challenging to reach breakeven margins in one and a half years.

AI could come to the rescue

With more frequent occurrence of AI in client conversations Disco could be well-positioned in this topic within eDiscovery. Disco is utilizing AI since the establishment of the company and is pursuing several initiatives to go after this trend.

Currently Disco utilizes AI overwhelmingly for their predicted tags technology (enabling faster document review by highlighting potentially more relevant information), for topic clustering (organize documents based on relevant topics), and for cross matter AI (use models trained on earlier cases for new cases). Disco plans to significantly widen its AI footprint, which they already began in the Q1 quarter.

In March, the company introduced Cecilia, an integrated large language model chatbot, which is expected to be commercially available in the upcoming quarters after a phased introduction to existing customers. Cecilia enables lawyers to ask natural language questions and answers them based on Disco’s private eDiscovery library with citations supporting the evidence.

Besides Cecilia there are other plans in Disco’s pipeline related to AI, like document analysis, drafting and document generation, and a natural language-based user interface. Currently, it’s impossible to determine the possible financial impact of these initiatives, but I believe Disco is rather well-positioned in the space. So, AI should be also an argument that company financials could improve in the upcoming years, but I suggest investors to wait for the first real signs that this is on the way indeed.

Valuation

With its current market cap of $338 million, Disco trades at 2.4 times 2023 revenues, when we use management guidance for the year. Currently, the S&P 500 (SP500) trades at a similar ratio (2.3), which makes me conclude that valuation of the shares is still not depressed enough to make investors excited. For approximately the same price, I would rather invest in the S&P500 than into Disco’s share.

Conclusion

There are some promising signs that revenue stagnation and cumulative losses could come to an end at CS Disco, Inc. over the medium term. However, there are currently no hard facts supporting this possible turnaround. I believe investors lost confidence in Disco too many times, so rumors or promises won’t be enough to halt the decline in the share price. A possible upside surprise in Q2 earnings could be the first step in this process for CS Disco, Inc., but the chances for this are quite unpredictable currently in my opinion.