Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northland Power Stock: Why We Just Bought Some

May 15, 2023 10:26 AM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPI:CA), NPIFF
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
7K Followers

Summary

  • Northland Power stock has corrected 24% in the last 12 months.
  • A 12% drop occurred after it reported its Q1 earnings results. We provide potential reasons.
  • At a lower stock price, the stock now offers a dividend yield of 4.1%.
  • We think the stock finally warrants another look by higher risk investors as a potential buy for a trade.

A sunset drone view of a wind farm on a hilltop in Scotland

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We last covered Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) (TSX:NPI:CA) in February here. At the time, we thought Northland Power didn't have a big enough margin of safety to warrant the purchase of new

Chart
Data by YCharts

Northland Power Q1 2023 summary of consolidated results

Northland Power press release

fundamental analysis graph for Northland Power stock based on price to cash flow

F.A.S.T. Graphs

12-month analyst consensus price target for Northland Power stock

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
7K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NPI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.