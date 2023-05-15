Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Soho House: Unattractive Due To Lack Of Valuation Support

May 15, 2023 10:41 AM ETSoho House & Co Inc. (SHCO)LUXH, PLNT, WE
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • We believe Soho House will find it challenging to grow membership numbers, given the risk of a recession.
  • The company has 3.5 years left to prepare itself to pay back or refinance debt of $591 million.
  • With continued cash burn and rising financing costs, we rate the shares as a sell.

Soho House Opens Soho.Home.Studio Melrose in Los Angeles – Preview Event

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Soho House (NYSE:SHCO) has survived the pandemic, but the outlook for membership growth is low given the negative macro environment. The high level of debt indicates either expensive or dilutive refinancing or risk of

Key financials with consensus estimates

Key financials with consensus estimates (Company, Refinitiv)

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.32K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.