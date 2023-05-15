Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Columbia Care Inc. (CCHWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:04 AM ETColumbia Care Inc. (CCHWF)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee Ann Evans - Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Nicholas Vita - Chief Executive Officer

Derek Watson - Chief Financial Officer

David Hart - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Andrew Semple - Echelon Wealth Markets

Operator

Good day and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lee Ann Evans, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. You may begin.

Lee Ann Evans

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining Columbia Care's first quarter 20-23 earnings conference call. With me today are Nicholas Vita, our Chief Executive Officer; David Hart, our Chief Operating Officer; Derek Watson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jesse Channon, our Chief Growth Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting our first quarter 2023 results, which we will also file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory [Technical Difficulty]

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which we disclosed in more detail in the Risk Factors section of our annual Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which has been filed with applicable regulatory authorities and also in subsequent securities filings. We remind you that any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may update

