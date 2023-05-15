Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Debt Standoff To Add To Volatility

Summary

  • We think the U.S. debt limit showdown will spark renewed volatility in markets. That risk reinforces why we stay invested and cautious by going up in quality.
  • Stocks were flat last week after U.S. data confirmed core inflation staying high. We think sticky inflation makes Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year unlikely.
  • U.S. industrial production and business survey data due this week should gauge how the Fed’s rate hikes have hurt industrial and business activity.

The U.S. Treasury hit the debt ceiling in January and is nearing the June date when it may be unable to pay its bills on time.

We think the U.S. debt showdown will stoke volatility in financial

The dark orange line shows that U.S. Treasury bond volatility in 2023 has spiked above the 2011 level when there was a delay in lifting the debt limit amid the euro area debt crisis. The yellow line shows that S&P 500 volatility looks muted compared with 2011 and bond volatility.

Bond And Equity Implied Volatility, 2011-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, May 2023)

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

