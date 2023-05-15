Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:19 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Calabrese - LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Robert J. Gould - President and CEO

Iain Fraser - Interim Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities

Unidentified Analyst - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Biegler - Oppenheimer

Judah Frommer - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Fulcrum Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Currently all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investor Section of Fulcrum’s website at www.fulcrumtx.com and is being recorded. For opening remarks I would like to introduce Chris Calabrese. Please go ahead.

Chris Calabrese

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the Fulcrum Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements about the company's future expectations and plans, including the clinical hold of FTX-6058, clinical development time lines, and financial projections.

While these forward-looking statements represent Fulcrum's views as of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Fulcrum may update these statements in the future, but it's not taking on an obligation to do so. Please refer to Fulcrum's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

Leading the call today will be Dr. Robert Gould, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fulcrum, who will provide a corporate overview, discuss key pipeline updates as well as the financials before we open the call for Q&A. And Dr. Iain Fraser, Interim Chief Medical Officer, will

