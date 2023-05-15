inarik/iStock via Getty Images

This is my second OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) article; the initial article, "OmniAb: Scalable Biotech Spinoff Opportunity, High Risk/High Reward", reported its merits shortly after its 11/2022 spinoff from Ligand (LGND). As I write on 05/12/2023 it is about to celebrate its first half-year birthday.

This article will evaluate OmniAb's prospects as a standalone company as revealed by its:

Q1, 2023 earnings call of 05/11/2023 (the "Call"); Q1, 2023 10-Q (the "10-Q"); and 05/11/2023 presentation (the "Presentation").

OmniAb has shown strong growth in its fundamental business

Although currently starting from scratch as a public company, OmniAb has been growing its platform since 2016 as a part of Ligand. Presentation slides 38 and 6 track its growth over time. Its slide 6 below is particularly impressive:

OmniAb's business develops an antibody discovery platform. Slide 11 of the Presentation describes this product platform:

In its 10-Q (p. 30), OmniAb characterizes its business as:

enabling the rapid development of innovative therapeutics by pushing the frontiers of drug discovery technologies; enabling the discovery of high-quality therapeutic candidates and by being the partner of choice for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; pairing the large and diverse antibody repertoires generated from its proprietary transgenic animals with its cutting-edge and high-throughput validated screening tools which deliver high-quality therapeutic candidates for a wide range of diseases, designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies for its partners’ drug development efforts; harnessing the power of Biological Intelligence built into its proprietary transgenic animals and paired with its high-throughput screening technologies.

Its antibodies are naturally optimized in its proprietary host systems for affinity, specificity, developability, and functional performance. It generates revenues by providing partners with access to these antibody candidates. They are based on unique biological diversity and optimized through integration across a range of technologies.

As of March 31, 2023, OmniAb had 70 active partners with 301 active programs using the OmniAb technology. These include 24 OmniAb-derived antibodies in clinical development by its partners, and three approved products:

zimberelimab, approved in China for the treatment of recurrent or refractory classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma; sugemalimab, approved in China for the first-line treatment of metastatic (stage IV) non-small cell lung cancer in combination with chemotherapy, as well as for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiotherapy; and teclistamab, which received accelerated approval in the U.S. for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and conditional marketing authorization in Europe as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

The 10-Q (p. 33) reported that OmniAb has received a $10 million milestone following the first sale of teclistamab in the EU.

OmniAb's finances are still developing and have yet to display a helpful pattern

Anyone choosing to invest in OmniAb does so at the risk that its financial merits may never develop along the lines that bulls such as myself anticipate. Of course, this is a risk for every investment, but with OmniAb so newly formed as a standalone company it is especially true.

Check out OmniAb's Seeking Alpha ratings summary panel (accessed 05/14/2023) below:

The Quant System, which relies on financial metrics, has insufficient data to work with, so of course it registers "Not Covered".

OmniAb's management recognizes this issue and attempts to mitigate it. In his opening to his financial report during the Call, CFO Gustafson reminded that:

...the financial results reported from the prior year period are prepared on a carve-out basis, which were derived from Ligand's historical accounting records, as if OmniAb were an independent company. This makes certain comparisons difficult, primarily for operating expenses, given the differences in the methodologies for reporting.

Accordingly, one has to recognize that OmniAb's Presentation slide 30 relies on such an expediency in reporting its comparable period results:

Reading through this report is awfully tantalizing. With just a single period as a comparable, one daren't draw any hard and fast conclusions. During the Call, CFO Gustafson provides the following color to this slide:

The revenue bump came from the previously mentioned $10 million teclistamab revenue recognition; the slowing in service revenue was because of the stage of partner demand on one of its deals; R&D expense increase was because of higher personnel costs and higher costs associated with new facilities; G&A expenses doubled based on its new staffing and overhead as a public company, however, $2 million was a one-time expense.

In terms of guidance during its Q4, 2022 earnings call, it guided on its expected 2023 end of year cash balance to be slightly in excess of 2022's. It gave no other guidance. Gustafson also advised that he expected long term revenue growth to derive from royalties, with short term growth to come from milestone payments.

During the Call, he confirmed the expected EOY 2023 cash balance to exceed 2022's. He also advised that 3% was an appropriate rough working number for its system-wide royalty rate.

OmniDeep is the next big thing as OmniAb works to build its future

An investment in OmniAb is an investment in the highest of high-tech. It provides a key building block to America's critical pharmaceuticals' industry. AI is taking on an ever-increasing importance in the world's businesses; OmniAb is responding with its OmniDeep initiative.

OmniAb is introducing OmniDeep at the upcoming (05/15/2023) PEGS BOSTON industry gathering and exposition as described in its Presentation slide 24:

During the Call, CEO Foehr characterized OmniDeep as integral to OmniAb's efforts to keep itself at the forefront of its industry. It generated extensive interest and inquiries from analysts.

It will likely not have any discernible discrete revenue impact. It is not so much as OmniAb is making a new offering. It is more a recognition and branding of the most advanced skunkworks taking place at OmniAb. During the Call, CEO Foehr explained it as follows:

...it really is woven throughout our tech stack, right? And there are elements of this that we're now branding as OmniDeep that we've been leveraging for years. And so it's been an important part of it. We've expanded it over the last 12 to 18 months. And we are employing these techniques for partners, especially some of our larger partners. ... it's part of the benefit ... that partners get when they partner with us, .... They get cutting-edge technology... continued innovation and a commitment to continued investment around the platform.... that's what drives our partners use of the platform. That's one of the reasons ... they're excited about the things that we do and why our science team is excited about it as well. ...

Conclusion

OmniAb has a strong growth profile and a cutting-edge business. Bulls contend that over the long haul, its investors should do well as it accumulates partners who are using its antibody discovery platform in their product development efforts.

OmniAb's shares plunged following its IPO. They have held generally steady since, as reflected by the price chart below:

As I write on 05/14/2023, a news report indicates that seven, unidentified, analysts covering OmniAb have substantially lowered their EPS targets. The market is closed, so it is uncertain how this will impact the stock.

OmniAb is a long-term growth story. As long as its business continues adding active partners and active programs as shown by slide 6 above, any price disruption will be a buying opportunity.

As I have noted above, OmniAb's financial profile is entirely unproven. The only guidance it gives is that its end of year 2023 cash will exceed 2022's. Such guidance offers no help in establishing its expected revenues and expenses or its level of losses.

As a newly formed biotech, it qualifies as among the riskiest of possible investments. Only experienced investors who are prepared for steep losses should invest. Consider from the chart above how it plummeted in 11/2022 from >$7.00 to <$2.00 in little more than a week.