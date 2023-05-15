JENNIFER E. WOLF

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has some issues that are likely to lead to an underperformance for the stock through the remainder of 2023. The company had a poor Q1 2023 earnings report and guided lower going forward. This is enough to drive the stock lower in the near term.

Nutrien has headwinds from less demand for potash. This led to a series of earnings estimate downgrades, which can put negative pressure on the stock. A possible recession in 2023 could put further downward pressure on the stock. Investors should consider selling as the stock as it could experience more significant downside.

Takeaway from the Q1 2023 Earnings Report

Nutrien missed expectations for both revenue and earnings for Q1 2023. Revenue for Q1 came in at $6.11 billion which was down 20% y-o-y, missing estimates by $201 million or 3%. Earnings per share [EPS] of $1.11 missed estimates by $0.37 or 25%. The first quarter of 2023 marked the third consecutive quarter of declines in both revenue and earnings for Nutrien.

There were a few issues that had a negative impact on the quarter. Nutrien experienced a negative impact from lower benchmark prices for its potash, nitrogen, and phosphate business as compared to Q1 2022. The company also experienced a lower gross margin of 32.4% in Q1 2023 as compared to 43.7% in Q1 2022. EBITDA margin came in at 24% for Q1 2023 as compared to about 33% in Q1 2022. Net income margin was also lower at 9.7% in Q1 2023 as compared to 18.5% in Q1 2022.

Nutrien's margins were negatively impacted by lower prices for certain herbicide products and delayed grower engagement as compared to the previous year. This led to a buildup of inventory which the company says is moving more quickly in Q2. So, the good news for Nutrien is that the company expects inventory to move better for the rest of 2023 than in Q1.

Even if Nutrien's inventory moves more quickly in Q2 through Q4, it may not be enough to drive the stock higher. It doesn't mean that the shortfall from Q1 will be fully reflected in Q2 through Q4. The company has a track record of missing earnings estimates. Nutrien missed revenue estimates for 13 out of the last 20 quarters and missed earnings estimates for 9 of the last 20 quarters.

The dynamics in the industry such as the higher cost of goods sold led to Nutrien's lower gross margin. Cost of goods sold increased sequentially for the last 5 quarters. This is likely to put pressure on earnings.

Lowered Earnings Estimates Guidance

Lower margins led Nutrien to reduce its projected EPS for 2023. Nutrien's previous guidance of $8.45 to $10.45 has been lowered to $5.50 to $7.50. That is a significant reduction of 28% to 35%. It is also a very wide range of 36%. This shows that the industry dynamics are too volatile. This creates a large risk for investors. Why invest in a company or industry that can't narrow down expected earnings to a reasonable range?

Lowered earnings estimates tend to put negative pressure on stock prices. So, the combination of a recent earnings miss for Q1 and lowered expectations for 2023 are likely to keep the stock suppressed at least until the next earnings report.

The outlook for 2024 isn't any better as analysts have a current EPS estimate of $7.20, which was lowered from $8.80 over the past 3 months. It is possible that this is lowered further after analysts re-evaluate Q1 and the dynamics of higher cost of goods sold going forward. Analysts recently has a 2023 EPS estimate of $8.13. However, that was before Nutrien's Q1 report and updated guidance. So, the estimates currently showing up on websites are likely to be updated to lower levels. Note that the 2024 estimate is lower than the 2023 estimate. So, I would expect analysts to lower estimates for 2023 and 2024 unless some positive news comes along.

The Value Trap

Those who are bullish regarding Nutrien's valuation have been touting the low forward P/E of 7.4x. However, that is based on older earnings estimates. The P/E based on Nutrien's own EPS projection range for 2023 falls brings it to between 8x and 11x. While this is still an attractive valuation, I view it as a value trap. The reason for that is because of the negative pressure the stock is likely to experience from lowered earnings guidance and from the pending recession.

If a recession occurs in 2023, it is likely to lead to further selling in the broader market. Nutrien's stock is highly correlated to the price of oil. A recession would likely lead to a decline in the price of oil and Nutrien's stock.

Another reason why I think Nutrien could be a value trap is because of drought conditions. Droughts can reduce the demand for fertilizer since it would be unproductive to fertilize dry soil. Parts of the mid-western U.S. and sections of Canada are experiencing severe drought conditions. This may lead many farmers to delay purchasing fertilizer until conditions improve.

NTR stock price (green/red) & WTI Crude Oil (orange) (tradingview.com)

Nutrien's weekly chart above shows the close correlation between the stock price and the price of crude oil. Recessions typically lead to declines in the price of oil as it usually results in less overall demand for the commodity. Plus, recessions typically lead to sharp drops in the price of most stocks and Nutrien would most likely be a part of that.

Experts have placed a 64% chance of a recession by the end of 2023. Bank failures and higher interest rates have led to this probability. About 47% of the economists in the survey put the chance of a recession at 70% or higher.

Technical Perspective - Where Could Nutrien's Stock Bottom?

Nutrien's stock price w/ MACD, RSI (tradingview.com)

The stock has been in a downtrend since April 2022. The long-term support level is in the $30s, which occurred as the stock recovered from the lows of the COVID pandemic in 2020. I don't know if the stock will drop that far this time. Given, the lowered earnings expectations and the possibility of recession and/or credit default panic selling, I would expect the stock to become oversold on the RSI (purple line at bottom of chart) as it did during 2020. This leaves more room to the downside for the stock.

Final Thoughts

Nutrien has headwinds with lowered earnings expectations, drought conditions, the possibility of a recession in 2023, and uncertainties regarding the debt ceiling in the United States. The industry dynamics are so volatile that the company can't provide earnings guidance within a typical range. These factors are likely to put negative pressure on Nutrien's stock in 2023. The selling in the stock is likely to continue until conditions improve. For those reasons as they say on Shark Tank, I'm out.