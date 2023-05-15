Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:37 AM ETVedanta Limited (VEDL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.29K Followers

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 12, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Prerna Halwasiya - Deputy Head, Investor Relations

Sunil Duggal - Group Chief Executive Officer

Ajay Agarwal - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Sharma - Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Aluminium Business

Conference Call Participants

Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Indrajit Agarwal - CLSA

Alok Deora - Motilal Oswal

Ritesh Shah - Investec Capital

Ashish Kejriwal - Nuvama Institutional Equities

Rahul Jain - Systematix

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Vedanta Limited 4Q FY '23 and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Prerna Halwasiya, Deputy Head Investor Relations and Company Secretary, Vedanta Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.

Prerna Halwasiya

Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter of the financial year '23 earnings call. I'm Prerna Halwasiya. On behalf of the entire team of Vedanta Limited, I would like to thank you all for joining us today to discuss our financial results and business performance.

The transcript and audio of this call will be made available on our website. The financial statements, press release and the presentation are already published on the website. Today from our leadership team, we have with us Mr. Sunil Duggal, our Group CEO; Mr. Ajay Agarwal, Acting CFO. We also have a few leaders from a couple of our key businesses, Mr. Arun Mishra, CEO of Zinc Business; and Mr. Rahul Sharma, Deputy CEO, Aluminum Business.

Please note that today's entire discussion will be covered by the cautionary statement on Slide #2 of the presentation. We will start with the update on our operational and financial performance, and then we'll open the floor

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.