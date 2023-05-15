Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Getting Ready For A 'Higher-For-Longer' Scenario For REITs

May 15, 2023 11:38 AM ETVNQ, O, SPG, ARE, ESS, RTL, MAC, CIO, VONOY, GMRE4 Comments
Summary

  • In the past decade, many REITs have become complacent and devised aggressive financing strategies that were underpinned by low interest rates.
  • The sudden shift in the interest rates and a probability of a "higher-for-longer" scenario can put a notable share of REITs in a "nuclear winter" territory in my view.
  • Nuclear winter is associated with a harsh and a prolonged period of cooling, where the most unresisting crops fail.
  • REITs with excessive leverage, tiny margin of safety in the cash flow front and low quality assets face structural risks.
  • REIT investors should be cognizant of these elements to shield portfolios from a permanent impairment of capital.

A scenic view of the frozen fountains to cool the thermal power station on a blue sky background

Volha Maksimava/iStock via Getty Images

"Nuclear winter" is commonly referred to as a prolonged and harsh global climatic cooling occurring after a system-wide nuclear activity. The cooling effect causes a widespread crop failure - especially for those that are sensitive to fluctuations in the

price performance

YCharts

FED

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

price performance

YCharts

interest rate

GMRE

vonoy price performance

YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

