DKosig

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is below its one year low today.

I think that the company remains on track to meeting its revenue and margin guidance for 2023, while also showing good progress on its 2026 and 2031 revenue targets. What is impressive to me is the improvement in product margins and the progress made on cost downs, which was a priority for the company. In this article, I will share more about its achievements in its cost down initiatives, which resulted in improvements in margins in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, the demand for resilient, time-to-power solutions has increased, and the industry dynamics is favorable for Bloom Energy's product offerings.

With these dynamics in mind, I do think that there is an attractive opportunity for Bloom Energy today, and I will share more about this in this article. I have previously written articles on Bloom Energy, which can be found here.

Brief description of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation provides commercially viable solid oxide fuel cell-based power generation platforms, providing power to businesses, essential services and critical infrastructure. Its fuel flexible Bloom Energy Servers can use not only natural gas, but also biogas and hydrogen and provide electricity at higher efficiencies than traditional combustion-based resources.

Q1 2023 results summary

In 1Q23, total revenue was up 37% to $275 million, while product and service revenue was up 39% to $234 million. Gross margins improved by 5.4 percentage points to 21.2%. Operating losses improved by $5.3 million and adjusted EBITDA improved by $9 million, while non-GAAP EPS improved by $0.10 per share relative to the prior year.

Summary of Bloom Energy financial performance (Bloom Energy IR)

As can be seen below, the non-GAAP gross margin improvement came from the improvement in the product non-GAAP gross margins, which I will elaborate more in detail later. On the unit economics of the product segment, the 6% increase in product average selling price and the 10% reduction in product cost contributed to the improvement in product margin for the quarter.

Bloom Energy revenue and margin analysis (Bloom Energy IR)

Cash flow from operations

While Bloom Energy ended the first quarter of 2023 with $483 million in cash, its cash used in operating activities came in at $315 million. For reference, in the prior quarter, cash used in operating activities was only at $23 million, and in the prior year, it was at $92 million. It is more comparable when comparing to the prior year period, the first quarter of 2022, given the company typically sees more acceptances in the second half of the year. As such, the operating cash used was still up 241% from the prior year.

Bloom Energy cash flow analysis (Bloom Energy IR)

The reason for this was due to working capital requirements. Bloom Energy needed to invest in near-term working capital and inventory to meet the 2023 acceptances, which are back-end weighted.

Specifically, inventory balance, net of changes in payables, increased by $155 million in the quarter. Management explained that in 2023, they budgeted an optimized build plan to minimize the impact of a production ramp, thus this optimized build plan requires a temporary increase in inventories in the first half for the second half acceptances.

The need to deliver time-to-power solutions to customers resulted in a temporary impact to working capital as the company looks to help customers address their power needs in the fastest way possible. Management expects to recapture this cash in the next few quarters, and they still expect to generate positive cash flow from operations for 2023.

Reaffirming outlook

Bloom Energy is reaffirming its 2023 outlook, which is based on the strong backlog and pipeline it continues to see.

Management expects revenue to come in between $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, which implies revenue growth of 21% in the midpoint.

At the same time, management expects non-GAAP gross margin to reach 25% for the full year 2023 and also reach positive non-GAAP operating margins and cash flow from operations.

This implies heavy lifting from the second half, as I expected given that we have seen in previous years that their acceptances are larger in the second half of the year compared to that of the first half.

For the second quarter of 2023, management expects to see similar revenue growth and margins as in the first quarter of 2023, given the likely acceptances they have visibility on.

Bloom Energy reaffirms 2023 outlook (Bloom Energy IR)

Cost downs remain on track

In its previous earnings call, Bloom Energy focused on its cost down program to ensure progress towards profitability. It is encouraging to see that these early investments made are showing incremental benefits to the company.

Management reiterated that they remain on track to see product cost down in the double-digit range in 2023.

In 2023, as a result of the optimized build plan, this helped to improve yields and reduce shipping costs. On top of this, there were lower material costs, higher automation, and higher power output that drove the 10% decline in product cost relative to the prior year.

In 1Q23, non-GAAP gross margins reached 21.2%, up 540 basis points when compared to the prior year. There was strong demand for its energy servers, particularly so in the data center market. With that, Bloom Energy successfully drove unit costs down by about 10% compared to the prior year.

The team continues to work towards progress on the bottom line of its service business as well. As the installed base increases and along with continued efforts to reduce costs, service business margins should improve over the long-term, in my view.

With that, Bloom Energy is still targeting to reach 25% non-GAAP gross margins in 2023, a 200-basis point improvement compared to the average for 2022, and a unit cost reduction in 2023 to be in the range of 10% to 15%.

Energy server business

As a result of increasing need for more resilient power and lower carbon footprint, Bloom Energy has been seeing increasing demand from data center customers. Data centers need significant power needs that are unable to be fully met by their local utility. As a result of this rising demand from data centers globally, there is a strong growth in this market as it requires increasing levels of power to support growth.

In addition, the Combined Heat and Power solutions that were introduced earlier in the year received an order backlog of 20 megawatts, 10 megawatts each from Italy and Belgium, which will be shipped in the second half of 2023.

Lastly, management explained that the changing dynamics in the time to power market is resulting in a strong tailwind in terms of demand for Bloom Energy's solutions. Commercial and industrial customers are plagued by insufficient capacity to meet their growing electricity needs as a result of a lack of new generation and power plants. On top of that, we are seeing increasing need and demand for electricity. As a result of this dynamic, some customers are told to wait at least five years to get more power. This shortfall dynamic plays into the hands of Bloom Energy, which has the perfect solution for commercial and industrial customers in this scenario.

Electrolyzer business

Management highlighted the strengths of the Bloom Energy's electrolyzers as it continued to believe that these demonstrations showing its strengths will provide customers with the confidence in its electrolyzers.

Bloom Energy's electrolyzers have been proven to be at least 25% more efficient than low temperature electrolyzers after completing 4,500 hours of full load operations. On top of that, Bloom Electrolyzers were able to handle the ramp down from power from 100% load to 5% load in less than 10 minutes with no adverse impact. Lastly, the 4-megawatt Bloom Electrolyzer is able to deliver the equivalent of over 2.4 TPD of hydrogen output.

For its potential electrolyzer orders, Bloom Energy is engaging with large-scale project developers of hydrogen and green ammonia, and oil and gas companies. Management even shared that many of the projects that they are engaged in are currently confirming their off-take agreements and finishing up on their engineering design.

Long-term growth targets intact

While I think these targets will be adjusted upwards in the coming investor day, it was positive that management reiterates how they remain on track to be achieving $5 billion to $6 billion revenue by 2026 and $15 billion to $20 billion revenue by 2031. The power generation business is expected to grow at its historical range of between 25% to 30%, growing to a $2.5 billion to $3 billion business by 2026. Management expects incremental opportunities in new markets like $1 billion to $2 billion revenues in 2026 from electrolyzers and carbon capture, while the marine market is expected to bring in around $500 million revenues by 2026.

Valuation

My forecast assumptions for Bloom Energy include achieving positive cash from operations and non-GAAP operating margins in 2023. I used an EBITDA multiple to derive my 1-year price target for Bloom Energy. I assume a 35x 2024F EV/EVITDA as I expect management to be able to continue to drive costs down and improve profitability through 2023 and 2024. The multiple is fair, in my view, as I expect that apart from the strong revenue growth that we will see as mentioned earlier, we will see Bloom Energy differentiate itself as a player generating positive operating margins and free cash flows within the hydrogen space.

My 1-year price target for Bloom Energy is $31.30. Based on the current stock price, this implies a potential upside of 130%.

Conclusion

I think that the selloff in Bloom Energy Corporation presents a great opportunity for investors with a longer-term horizon. I continue to see Bloom Energy as a great stock pick within the hydrogen space as it kicks off, given that it will be one of the first to reach free cash flow neutrality, as early as 2024 according to my forecasts. It has strong tailwinds and industry dynamics as it looks to not just grow within its power generation business but also generate new business opportunities, creating further opportunities for revenue growth in the five-year and ten-year period. On top of that, there is a near-term catalyst in the form of the Investor Conference coming up in May, which could bring upside to the long-term growth rates or margin expectations of the company.

My 1-year price target for Bloom Energy Corporation is $31.30, which implies a potential upside of 130% from current levels.