VDE: After Predicted Sell-Off, I'm A Buyer Again (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • VDE is almost in official "correction" territory after I recently suggested caution on the fund. This makes me a renewed buyer at these levels.
  • With inflation moderating, the Fed is likely to pause on interest rate hikes. That can be bullish for Energy and other cyclical sectors.
  • Plenty of headline risks remain, but I think oil prices are supported because OPEC+ has made it clear they will cut production as needed.
Young man refueling his vehicle while looking worried at the high gas prices.

Ladanifer

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a passively managed sector fund with an objective to "track the performance

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Brent Crude Price

Crude Prices (Yahoo Finance)

Canadian-Originated Crude Prices

Canadian-Originated Crude Prices (Bloomberg)

Inflation Measures (US)

Inflation Measures (US) (Charles Schwab)

Loan Demand (as measured by the senior loan officer survey)

Loan Demand (as measured by the senior loan officer survey) (Federal Reserve)

Exploration and Production Spending Increase (Energy Sector)

Exploration and Production Spending Increase (Energy Sector) (Moody's)

Relative Valuations (January 2023)

Relative Valuations (January 2023) (BlackRock)

YTD Performance

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. I also have my MBA in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, VCV, PML, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VDE, IXC, RYE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

