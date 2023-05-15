Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARKX: A Space Exploration ETF That Struggles To Lift Off

William Morton
Summary

  • ARKX invests in companies focused on space exploration and innovation.
  • Many profitable opportunities within the fields of research and tourism may reside in space and could well position this ETF for long-term profits.
  • Space operations are quite expensive and often have ambiguous prospects, which could ultimately reduce investment activity within this field.
  • I rate ARKX a Hold, as though space exploration is increasing in popularity, I think its investment-worthiness warrants more research.

Chinese astronauts on Moon with permanent base

Planet Earth holds countless avenues to profit and high returns, but what's beyond earth could be home to even more opportunities. With this in mind, space exploration and innovation securities could become profitable in the coming years as humans

ARKX Sector Composition

ARKX geographical composition

ARKX Top 10 Holdings

ARKX Risk Profile

U.S. Space Tourism Market Growth Forecast

William Morton
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

