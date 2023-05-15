Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Expensify: Downside Is Limited Considering Valuations And Buybacks

May 15, 2023 12:13 PM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)
Summary

  • Expensify's Q1 2023 financial performance didn't meet the market's expectations, and I don't expect EXFY to deliver a good set of results in Q2 2023 as well.
  • But EXFY is fairly valued with its current EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.5 times, and its shares should find support from the company's buyback plan.
  • A Hold rating for Expensify is justified, taking into account both its near-term outlook and valuation metrics.
Mid adult woman using a banking app on her phone

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Expensify, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares. I think there is limited downside for EXFY's stock, even though the company's short-term outlook is unfavorable. Expensify is fairly valued based on

The Expensify SuperApp's Key Features

EXFY's Investor Relations Website

The TAMs Of The Key Geographic Markets And Client Segments That Expensify Is Targeting

EXFY's Q1 2023 Results Presentation

The Number Of Paid Members For EXFY Tracked On A Monthly Basis

EXFY's Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

