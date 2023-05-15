Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VeriSign: Assessing The Paradox Between Maturing Fundamentals And A Lofty Valuation Premium

May 15, 2023 12:22 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)
Summary

  • VeriSign currently trades at one of the highest earnings and sales multiples relative to its tech peers.
  • Despite a maturing growth profile, investors have largely been attracted to its robust free cash flows, and generous share repurchase program.
  • The stock's market value at current levels largely reflects investors' preference for profitability over growth-at-all-cost amid the fragile market climate, which risks normalization once transient macro headwinds subside.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is currently one of the most expensive stocks relative to both its IT peers and the broader market. Yet, despite its lofty valuation multiple relative to peers, VeriSign's stock has still slightly underperformed the Nasdaq 100 this year, with only

VeriSign Financial Forecast

VeriSign FY'23E to FY'27E Revenue Forecast (Author)

VeriSign Financial Forecast

VeriSign FY'23E to FY'27E Earnings Forecast (Author)

VeriSign Financial Forecast

VeriSign Financial Forecast (Author)

VeriSign Share Repurchase Program

VeriSign Share Repurchase Trends (Data from VeriSign SEC Filings)

VeriSign Financial Forecast

VeriSign FY'23E to FY'27E Domain Growth Forecast (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign Valuation Analysis (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign currently trades at an implied perpetual growth rate of more than 4% (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign implied perpetual growth computation (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign should trade closer to the sub-$200 range under a conservative implied perpetual growth assumption in line with its mature business model. (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

Steady-state P/E computation (Valuation Theory)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

Gordon Growth Model (Valuation Theory)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign estimated steady-state value under the P/E method (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign estimated steady-state value under the Gordon growth method (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign estimated steady-state growth value (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign FY/2023 Earnings Peer Comp (Data from Seeking Alpha)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign FY/2024 Earnings Peer Comp (Data from Seeking Alpha)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign FY/2025 Earnings Peer Comp (Data from Seeking Alpha)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign's estimated relative valuation to the broader tech sector (Author)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

Future value creation premium computation (Valuation Theory)

VeriSign Valuation Analysis

VeriSign's estimated intrinsic value per share under the steady-state value and future value creation premium method (Author)

