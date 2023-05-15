BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Marina Wolfson - CFO

Jonathan Solomon - CEO

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

I would now like to turn the call over to Marina Wolfson, Chief Financial Officer of BiomX.

Thank you, and welcome to the BiomX first quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. The news release became available just after 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time today and can be found on our website at biomx.com. A replay of this call will be available on the Investors section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to review the safe harbor provision. All statements on this call that are not factual historic statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. For instance, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss on the conference call, potential market opportunities, the design, aim, expected timing and interim and final results of our preclinical and clinical trials, the sufficiency of our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, and the potential benefits of our product candidates.

In addition, past preclinical and clinical results as well as compassionate use are not indicative, and do not guarantee future success of our clinical trials. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. The full safe harbor provision, including risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are outlined in today's press release, which, as noted earlier, is on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jonathan.

Thank you, Marina, and good morning, everyone.

BiomX continues to make significant progress with the development of our lead product candidate, BX004 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa or PsA, infections in patients with cystic fibrosis or CF.

In February 2023, we announced positive results from Part 1 of our ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial. These results were better than we had anticipated, particularly with respect to the notable reductions observed in PsA bacterial burden. Enrollment in Part 2 continues to progress well and we expect to report results in the third quarter of 2023. As a reminder, in Part 2 of the study, we are dosing CF patients with BX004 twice a day at over a longer 10-day treatment period compared to Part 1. Part 2 of the study is designed to provide additional data on safety and reduction in PsA bacteria burden along with other exploratory endpoints.

As a reminder, PsA infections are highly pathogenic and represent a leading cause of loss of lung function in people with CF. After a few patients been infected with PsA, in his or her lungs, it is exceptionally difficult to fully eradicate the infection even with multiple courses of antibiotic treatment. PsA infections often persist over a period of several years. Unfortunately, treatment with antibiotics begins to wane over time. BX004 is a therapy designed to directly address the significant and unmet medical need in CF.

I'm pleased to note that we had the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet during this quarter after announcing Part 1 results. On May 4th, we closed the second part of the private placement, which altogether raised total gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million. We would like to thank our existing shareholders, which include OrbiMed and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, who led this financing. As a result of this funding together with our existing cash reserves, we expect that we’ll remain well funded through this time period, when we expect to announce Part 2 results.

In addition to strengthening our balance sheet, we also had the opportunity to expand our Board of Directors. Last Friday, we announced the appointment of Jason M. Marks and Michael E. Dambach to the Board of Directors of BiomX. Jason most recently served as Executive VP, Chief Legal Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary with Amarin Corporation; and Michael is Vice President and Treasurer of Biogen. Both of these highly accomplished individuals bring in-depth corporate experience to our Board as seasoned executive leaders within the life science industry.

As BiomX continues its plans to grow and expand the BX004 clinical program, Jason and Michael will undoubtedly bring invaluable perspective to help guide our decision-making on a wide range of financial, regulatory, and legal issues.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Marina to review our financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Thank you, Jonathan. As a reminder, the financial information is available in the press release issued earlier today and also in more detail in our form 10-Q, which we expect to file later today. I'll walk you through some of our brief highlights.

As of March 31, 2023, cash balance and short-term deposits were $30.3 million compared to $34.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to net cash using operating activities, partially offset by proceeds from the first closing of our PIPE financing.

Research and development expenses net were $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduced salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses resulting from a reduction in workforce, as part of the corporate restructuring we announced in May of 2022, as well as deprioritizing, pre-clinical and clinical activities related to our atopic dermatitis product candidate, BX005, partially offset by expenses related to conducting the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of our CF product candidate, BX004.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduced salaries and related expenses and stock-based compensation expenses due to reduction in the workforce as part of the corporate restructuring, as well as the decrease in the Company’s directors’ and officers’ insurance premium.

Net loss was $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2022. We estimate that existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits will be sufficient to fund the Company's current operating plan into the third quarter of 2024.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Jonathan for his closing remarks.

Thank you, Marina.

As we enter the second half of 2023, BiomX is well positioned to deliver on key clinical milestones in our BX004 program. We’re obviously encouraged by the results from Part 1 of the trial, which we believe could serve as a positive indicator for the results we hope to achieve in Part 2 of the trial. While great strides have been made over the last few decades to significantly increase life expectancies of CF patients, we also know that chronic and life-threatening infections remain the number one cause of morbidity and mortality in this patient population. Our BX004 program is squarely aimed at addressing the significant unmet medical need. And we look forward to expanding this program to help bring forward an important new treatment option for the CF community.

With that, Marina and I would be happy to take your questions.

Our first questions come from the line of Joe Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your questions.

Joe Pantginis

Hey, everybody. Thanks for taking the questions. Good morning, good afternoon. So, a couple of questions, Jonathan. First, as we look towards the Part 2 data, it's longer dosing, patients are getting a lot more phage cocktail as well. So, I guess, how can we possibly link the anticipated bacterial load reductions with potential impacts on FEV? And is it long enough for Part 2 treatment to be able to see an impact?

Jonathan Solomon

So, I think you raised a really important question, right? The Part 1 was effectively only four days of twice a day dosing, right? And Part 2 is 10 days of twice a day dosing. So, Part 2 is definitely longer. I think as you know, we kind of were not expecting much of a signal in Part 1 and quite pleasantly surprised. I think Part 2 was mostly designed actually to see that bacterial reduction. So I think in terms of our expectations, what we want to see is a replication of the significant effect that we've seen in Part 1 and kind of get a robust response of bacterial reduction.

In terms of FEV1, it's still a relatively very short period of time and still very few patients, right? So, I do think the expectations of -- Hey Joe, I'm sorry. I don't know if you missed my answer. So, let me know if you want to repeat it or you want to go for the second part of your question.

Joe Pantginis

Actually, can you hear me?

Jonathan Solomon

I can. Sorry about that.

Joe Pantginis

Okay, great. No. So, I lost you when you were talking about the relatively short time of treatment to be able to see a potential impact in FEV or not.

Jonathan Solomon

Yes. So, I do think it's longer than Part 1, still rather short. We look at the -- when you want to see signals in FEV 1, patients are dosed for much longer and you look at the antibiotic studies, they're usually in months. So I do think you need a much longer period to see the effect. And we do know there's strong correlation between bacterial reduction and clinical improvement, but usually it takes longer. So, I think we want to kind of -- moderate expectations on FEV1.

Jonathan Solomon

Of course. And that was a key thing I was hoping to ask about and you hit it. So, my second part is certainly in the realm of the -- of forward-looking statements. So I don't know if you would like to even take potential broad strokes with us today. So, assuming Part 2 is positive, can you give us a sense of what you might be considering, I'm using my words carefully with regard to next steps, clinical trial designs, regulatory steps, would this be a potential candidate for things like breakthrough designation based on the unmet medical need?

Jonathan Solomon

So, it is a forward-looking statement. But I think the key -- I'll try to venture where I can go, right, without being given dirty looks on the counsel.

So, I think, as you said, the key is actually the dialogue with regulatory, right, with the agency, as well as I think our strategic partnership with the CF Foundation, right? I think these are the two key parties that we expect after the data that we receive in Part 2 to go hand-in-hand with the CF Foundation talk to the agency. I do think it is an unmet need, right? Remember, these patients that are on this treatment are already on chronic antibiotic treatment. They don't have any options. So, I think, of course, a breakthrough, orphan indication, accelerated approval, these are all the things that we should consider. And again, we look forward to working hand-in-hand with the agency, and the CF Foundation to try to pursue anything that gets us faster to approval.

Joe Pantginis

No, completely fair. And then, I guess, you could call it a logistical question, because especially in this day and age, everything still remains focused on resources, and you guys have been very cognizant of this. So, with that said, is it still just resource-based and when you would like to look to ramp up your pipeline assets such as atopic or beyond?

Jonathan Solomon

Yes. It's exactly that. I think we are seeing -- right, we are seeing more interest generally in phage, right? It was great to see the economist run up piece on phage and major biotech and seeing data from our peers. So, it's kind of picking up and with that we are getting incoming from patients as well as interest in additional indications, right? So I think we are also -- we want to pursue these additional indications because I think there is more interest and -- get more data coming from compassionate use. But we need to be disciplined. So, hopefully, as we make progress on Part 2 and we will better finance, I think we'll eagerly kind of expand the pipeline.

Joe Pantginis

Great. Thank you, Jonathan.

Jonathan Solomon

You bet, please as always.

Our next questions come from the line of Michael Higgins with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please proceed with your questions.

Michael Higgins

Thanks guys for taking the questions. Good afternoon to you, Jonathan. Congrats again on the Part 1 results. As we are looking to Part 2 coming up here in Q3, you talked a bit on the call here about the longer duration of treatment. Can you walk us back through as to what we saw exactly in Part 1? You said that -- there is still an escalation part there and how that dose relates to what patients are getting in Part 2? Is that at the highest dose, any more detail on that? We are getting questions on that from the investors. That would be helpful. Thanks.

Jonathan Solomon

Sure. First, good morning, and thank you for joining call, Mike. So, in Part 1, the dosing was kind of short. It was a study that was planned for safety. We had nine patients, seven were on treatment and two were on placebo. Basically, all the patients on treatment got the same regime. So they all got on day one, placebo. On the second day, they got a low dose. On the third day, they got a high dose. And then, they got four consecutive days of twice a day dosing, right? And that sort of -- if you go back, we knew from the compassionate cases in the past that it was a roughly 10-day treatment, twice a day that led to bacterial reduction. So, that's why I think we had low expectations in the Part 1. Kind of said, look, it's only four days versus the 10 days, not very many patients. So, the likelihood of seeing effect is low. And Part 2, which is 24 patients randomized 2:1, dosed 10 days twice a day was actually kind of the replication of the compassionate use cases, right? So we are expecting to see the robust signal in Part 2.

Part 1, what we saw, again, was extremely encouraging and surprising was an average of 1.4 log reduction. So, that's like a 95% reduction from baseline. We have seen one patient with a 3.3 log reduction, that's like 99.96% reduction in bacterial count and seeing two patients with a 2 log reduction, 99%, 2 patients with log reduction, 90%. Compared to the placebo that was around 0.3 log, which is within what's accepted. We know the noise of the assays up to like half the log. So it kind of was a well-behaved placebo, quite a dramatic effect in the treatment. So, I think that's where we're very encouraged, right? And that kind of gives us confidence to move forward to Part 2, which is a longer duration. And that's where we're expecting a replication, hopefully a more robust signal.

Michael Higgins

I guess, part of the question too, and thanks for all the detail there, is what you are guiding investors to look for from Part 2, where, as you said, it's BID 10-days and you had a couple of days of increasing the dose four days BID, so it's the same dose we're testing in one and two now. But how do you -- how do we look for the efficacy of Part 2, more dose with 2, 3 log reduction, less of those with a 1 or a 0.3? We don't want to get out of our skis, but it's hard not to get excited about this, it seems what happens with just four days dose.

Jonathan Solomon

Right. So, I think it is -- we are dosing for a longer period of time. I think, we don't understand completely the phage dynamics and what the benchmark is saying, with antibiotics when they're effective in the [indiscernible] before the all the antibiotics resistance we saw an effect of like a 1.5 log and to 2 logs, right? So I think that's sort of what we want to see. I think, we'll be content if we can kind of take back the clock 2 times where the bacteria in these patients were actually responding well to antibiotics. So, I think if we get a replication, hopefully with more patients of what we've seen in part one, we're already pretty happy, right? So, I think that's where we want to put the threshold. Hopefully a longer duration can get even a greater effect.

Michael Higgins

Fair enough. We'll sit and wait. So, that was kind of one long question. I apologize. So, I'll try put this…

Jonathan Solomon

No, but that's the big question, right? You're totally spot on. I think that's the big question. Again, we weren't expecting to see this kind of data in Part 1. I think we're all kind of surprised. And I think we want to see that we can replicate the data. If we can, right, it's extremely encouraging. Because as we said, again, these are patients that have been chronically antibiotics, right? They're not really responding anymore. And the opportunity to kind of take back the clock and have such dramatic reductions opens up a lot of optionality and hope for these patients.

Michael Higgins

Yes. I'll just add in my color on this is with proper phage identification and approach to the site of infection, which you've got here with this delivery system, it does happen pretty quickly. So, I don't know if we're going to see that much of a difference here, but we'll see over time obviously. But in February you mentioned possible changes to Part 2. Are there any there? And then, at what points during Part 2 are you collecting samples? Thanks.

Jonathan Solomon

Sure. This is so far, so good. I think we're proceeding as planned. Patient enrollment is going very well. I think there is broad appreciation in the community of the data that we had in Part 1 and in general, I think it's a potential of phage therapy. So we're keeping our guidance to as planned with data in the third quarter.

Michael Higgins

At what points during the Part 2 do you collect sort of samples? Obviously baseline, but then how often and what points after that?

Jonathan Solomon

So we had -- it's a 10-day dosing. So, we do before and after treatment, and then we do a week after treatment and 28 days after treatment. And then, a longer duration after that, like a follow-up. We mandate, have like phone call six months later after treatment.

Michael Higgins

Okay. So then, during the 10 days, there's no additional split on collect, it's just baseline and date 10, correct?

Jonathan Solomon

Correct. I think we're also -- I'm -- let me be correct. I think we're also looking -- in terms of comparability, we are looking at day four as well, just kind of benchmark the Part 1.

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the call back over to Jonathan Solomon for any closing remarks.

Jonathan Solomon

Thank you. So, I just wanted to thank you all for taking your time this morning and wish you all a good day and good luck to us all. Thank you.

